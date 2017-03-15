Then and Now — in rugs and galleries

COBOURG -

The Art Gallery of Northumberland's new director of visitor services and administration James Campbell says that Then And Now — Hooked Rugs in Canada is an exciting first exhibit to welcome him to his new job.

Then and Now could also be a theme of the new job itself. Campbell lands back at the gallery more than 35 years after working there as a summer intern during the glory days of curator John Taylor.

Having just read Taylor's memoirs, Campbell came across a photo from the exhibit they both worked on in the summer of 1979, when he was a student in Fleming College's gallery and museum administration program — the Queen's Silver Jubilee Exhibition.

The Victoria Hall gallery hosted it by virtue of having national-exhibition status, with such attributes as environmental control and proper lighting.

“That show was on when John and I sat right there” — he said, pointing to a spot on the gallery's west wall — “and he interviewed me for the summer position. I have never forgotten.

“And he had organized the Hungarian Folk Art exhibition.”

Taylor had an in here, as his wife was Hungarian, and Campbell accompanied him to the Tom Thomson Art Gallery in Owen Sound to help arrange it. He didn't know at the time that Taylor had been an early director of that gallery, but he was mesmerized by the textiles and fabrics.

“I was there for a really dynamic summer,” he said of his time at the Art Gallery of Northumberland.

“John was a dynamic, powerful person, a real professional who worked in Toronto as a teacher and a preparator.”

Campbell worked at the Oakville Gallery the following summer, then at the Art Gallery of Peterborough where he encountered another important mentor, Illi Maria Tamplin — “a remarkable lady and a huge influence.”

He completed his work at Fleming, went on to get a bachelor's degree in art history at the University of Toronto, got a painting and printmaking diploma from Sheridan College — and, about 10 years ago, completed the course work for a master's degree in art history at the University of Buffalo.

“Even beyond my historical connection, this is a remarkable resource,” he said of the gallery — “a 50-year history in a nationally significant building, a unique and beautiful historical building.

“The gallery has a long history of achieving very professional standards in exhibition, and in supporting local and regional artists. That is something I feel strongly about, something I brought to the forefront in Clarington over the last seven years,” he said of his previous position as executive director-curator of the Visual Arts Centre in that community.

“I am also pleased with a permanent collection of national significance — over 130 pieces,” Campbell added.

“I have been here to give lectures over the years, spoken at openings, so I have known many of the pieces of the collection. But still, going into the vault with the collections committee, I was breathless.”

Along with work from artists like David Blackwood and Karl Schafer, he found items from Group of Seven members, a suite of prints by Robert Motherwell and three of Paul Kane's earliest paintings.

“He was here painting furniture long before his trip to the Canadian west and the paintings he is known for — Cobourg's artist patron saint is the legendary Paul Kane,” he marvelled.

“That is something to be proud of, and I want to stress pride and Northumberland-wide ownership — involvement with and pride in this place as a unique treasure.

“I thank and acknowledge my predecessors too, right back to John, and a dedicated board of directors. And meeting everyone at city hall, I've had a warm welcome from everyone,” he said.

“I've been 32 years in public galleries, and you sense quickly levels of passion and dedication. This gang has both.”

The current exhibit is an example. It's the gallery's Canada 150 project, with satellite shows in several other Northumberland locations, and it was organized by board members and volunteers.

Not only did they work with Northumberland Rug Hookers, but they also worked with partners in Nova Scotia to get the loan of material from the Maritimes.

It's a beautiful variation of subject, Campbell said, from old-time winter scenes out of Quebec to abstract patterns, with such extraordinary pieces as a landscape that's an homage to Emily Carr and an op-art work suggesting M.C. Escher.

“There are family stories, and every label tells a bit of history related to each piece,” Campbell said.

“It was entirely installed by volunteers in what I call curatorial groupings, very professional in neighbouring and lighting.

“Pieces can either sing together or have an argument — these are singing,” he declared.

The exhibition runs through April 30. Before that, on March 25, Campbell will have his official introduction to the community as emcee of the gallery's big fundraiser, called Put Your Heart Into Art.

It's a murder-mystery dinner at Dalewood Golf Course, with the Ontario Street Theatre putting on an original drama called The Art of Murder (Campbell will appear in character as Sherlock Holmes).

The programs will be frameable original works of art, and Rebecca Sheils (who won second place in the gallery's recent juried show) will do an original painting on-site.

Tickets are available at the gallery as well as at the Port Hope Boutique (8 Queen St.). The price is $160 per person for members an $170 per person for non-members, with a tax-deductible receipt issued for a portion of the ticket price.

