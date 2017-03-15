COBOURG -

In early December, Ted Amsden was in the audience at a local arts event when an announcement was made.

Along with others in attendance, he heard that The Third Thursday Reading Series, which has been in existence for more than 15 years, would cease. This definitely caught Amsden’s attention.

“One aspect of the official mandate I was given by the municipal council as the current Poet Laureate of our town is to be an ambassador broadly for the arts and this was happening in my particular bailiwick, the local poetry scene,” he says. “Worse, it was happening when the mayor and councillors want to see more, not fewer, community activities because 2017 is Canada’s 150th birthday.”

Amsden continued, “I have never been part of planning or organizing those third Thursday events but I am almost always there to listen and I have been a featured poet a few times in the past 10 years. I am acutely aware that the series began in the 12-year term of my predecessor, Eric Winter, the inaugural Cobourg Laureate. I know he would insist he did not do it on his own but had the help of others.”

The continuation of the series in the years since winter stepped down from the position means these public readings are viewed as a legacy project. More, when seen in comparison to anywhere else in Canada, 15-years of continuous operation makes this one of only three other poetry reading series with such a long history.

Throughout most of this time, these public readings occurred as a monthly program – 10 or 11 times each year. Last year, the schedule was reduced to every second month.

Amsden states, “now, we were hearing that the series would not run at all in 2017. I did not want this to happen.” He intervened with an offer that he and some others could be given all-or-part of the schedule to ensure that these poetry events continue. He did not want this rich endowment to be lost completely nor to have its itinerary cut back further or made more irregular. He wanted to have the series return to a monthly schedule, at least, during the rest of his term as Laureate – 2017 and 2018.

“With some caveats, the group responsible for The Third Thursday Series was okay with my idea.”

He chuckles, “they insisted we avoid any confusion that their group takes responsibility for events put on by people collaborating with me. To maintain that distinction in everybody’s mind, these new-but-old events will be held on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays. They will use a different name, ‘Say it!’ – a brand already associated with other efforts of mine as Laureate. Plus, as often as feasible, they will be held in the fourth week of the month, not the third week. But the very busy calendar of arts events in Cobourg does not allow for that every single time.”

The Poet Laureate is excited about being able to play a part to ensure the full annual schedule continues as has been a firmly established tradition in our Town, putting on ‘Say it!’ in any month that the otherwise-reduced roster-of-readings would have left a gap. “It is not a Phoenix rising from ashes. It is cooperation that allows sustainability for all the stimulating elements of this longstanding legacy of my friend Eric at the same time as we give it new breath.”

The first time this addition to those monthly readings occurs there will be feature presentations by Chris Pannell and Kilby Smith-McGregor, visiting Cobourg from Hamilton and Toronto, respectively. Wolsak and Wynn is the publisher of both Smith-McGregor’s debut poetry collection, “Kids in Triage” and Pannell’s “Love, Despite the Ache,” which was reviewed previously in Northumberland Today. That piece appeared on Jan. 26, 2017 and can still be read online: https://www.facebook.com/events/1729171917397328.

Also giving a full reading of his poetry will be Ted Amsden himself – always a real crowd-pleaser. ‘Say it!’ happens on Wednesday, March 22 at The Human Bean. Readings begin at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening to the public at 7 p.m. Admission is free.