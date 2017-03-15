The Cobourg Legion will be well represented this month at district public-speaking competitions in Bewdley, thanks to a great group of local students who turned out for the Branch 133 event last month.

More than 25 young people participated, and Travis Hoover has provided a list of the top-three winners in the three categories.

Grades 1-3:

Joe Pelow of St. Michael Elementary School took first place with his talk on Babe Ruth. David Cullen of Burnham Public School came in second, talking about worms, and Mya Lorefice of Notre Dame Public School came in third with her speech on science.

Grades 4-6:

Bria Chalovich of C.R. Gummow Public School took first place with a talk called The Power of What If. St. Michael student Jasmine Wilson came in second telling everyone How The World Would Be Different If I Were In Charge, while Notre Dame student Daniel Reutcky gave a presentation on advertising.

Grades 7-9:

Katrina Badali of Terry Fox Public School came in first with her talk about service dogs. Elli McCallum, also of Terry Fox, came in second with a look at metaphors and phrases, and Gummow student Shanna Lee Jiggens took third place with a talk on laughter.

Joe Pelow, Brian Chalovich and Katrina Badali — as first-place winners — will represent the branch at the district competition.

• • •

PORT HOPE — If you’ve got a minute, the bright, talented kids in Rachael Monk’s French-immersion class at Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior Public School hope you’ll view their video and cast your vote in support.

The appeal comes in the weekly newsletter from Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board communications officer Judy Malfara, saying their one-minute video is getting good buzz.

It was produced by the class for Parks Canada’s Coolest School Trip contest, in hopes of winning a class trip to British Columbia’s Yoho National Park.

The students hope everyone will have a look at the video on the Parks Canada website, and cast their ballot in support.

Voting continues through March 24.

• • •

PLAINVILLE — Judy also gave a shout-out to Plainville Public School junior students, who may have had to cancel a ski trip due to bad weather but still managed to fit in a fun physical activity.

With the help of teacher Carolyn Czulo, these students enjoyed a sneak preview of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea by dividing into six teams for their own competition in hockey, curling and the biathlon.

The biathlon athletes donned ersatz skis made of paper to shush around pylons set up in the primary hallway, then tossed beanbags at posted targets.

For curling, a rink with rings was set up in the junior hallway with Frisbees used as rocks.

• • •

COBOURG — Louis, the loveable live-in feline mascot at the Northumberland Humane Society Thrift Shop, thanks everyone who dropped by on Cupcake Day last month. As a result, $603 was raised for a great cause.

And Louis came out on top too, as volunteer Mara Lusis crocheted a batch of catnip-cupcake toys that he enjoyed sampling.

“We are thrilled with this first participation of our thrift shop in Cupcake Day, and we vow to do even better next year,” volunteer Roma Colbert added.

“Louis insists that he will set the bar at $1,000, with more catnip cupcakes and cheesy canine cupcakes.”

Looking ahead, Louis has wearied of winter and invites everyone to join him in looking ahead to a season of warmth and light — and preparing for it by checking out the Spring Fling Sale that is on now.

The store is located at 46 Covert St. in Cobourg, and Louis hopes you’ll spare him a little attention while you’re browsing the bargains.

• • •

COBOURG — And if you’re a dog person, you’re probably aware of the wonderful Therapy Dog Program run by St. John Ambulance Northumberland.

These gentle animals are taken by their handlers to bring comfort and cheer to people in a variety of settings, from retirement homes to hospital wards. As well, they sometimes assist in schools — providing silent encouragement to a young person learning to read, perhaps, or as a player in dog bite-prevention programs.

All those great dog-and-handler teams come from the community, and branch administrator Karen Walker said they are interested in looking for a few more.

It takes just the right dog (and owner) to do this work. If you’re interested, Karen invites you to find out more at an owners-only orientation meeting April 22 at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting is at the St. John office at 700 D’Arcy St., Cobourg (use the north-side door), and you can register by contacting Karen at 905-372-0564 or Karen.Walker@on.sja.ca.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.