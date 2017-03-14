Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got matching tattoos just before split
Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and actor-producer Brad Pitt attend Audi at the opening night gala premiere of 'By the Sea' during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi)
Angelina Jolie has a permanent reminder of the tough final months of her marriage - she and Brad Pitt had a sacred tattooing ceremony in February, 2016.
The couple separated in September, but seven months prior the stars got tattooed together by Ajarn noo Kanpai, a former monk, during a break Jolie took in Thailand with her husband while directing First They Killed My Father in Cambodia.
Angelina had a Sak Yant tattoo inked on her back, while Brad got a Buddhist symbol inked on his stomach.
Sources tell Splash, who also obtained photos of the stars getting the tattoos, the same ink was used for both to symbolically bind them as husband and wife.
Kanpai previously tattooed a large tiger on Jolie’s back in 2004.
