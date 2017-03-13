Port Hope resident shares his story with Canada

In 1940, Port Hope resident Ken Scott was a boy fleeing war-torn England. He shared his story with the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 more than a decade ago, and it is now part of a new initiative for the Halifax museum. This is the first of a two-part feature on Scott.

PORT HOPE — The story a Port Hope resident shared with the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 on a 2005 visit to Halifax is now available to everyone, thanks to the museum's Online Collective Access project.

Prior to that, a museum spokesperson explained, the museum could only offer sample stories online.

Now, more stories like Ken Scott's are accessible — and, in the next phase, their image records.

Scott learned that his story is available through the link provided in an e-mail by his friend Doug Gellatly, former principal at both CDCI West and Port Hope High School.

He thought to share his story with the museum because he had a double history at Pier 21 — arriving there in 1940 from England and leaving from there in 1945 on wartime duty on the RMS Aquitania (not to mention seeing the NMCS Clayaquot sunk off the approaches to the harbour on Dec. 24, 1944).

Scott's story consists of a biography he wrote plus the text of a long letter he penned to reassure his parents after he arrived in Canada.

At the time, his father was a senior officer in Burma, “awaiting the onslaught from the Japanese — everyone knew they were taking over that part of the world,” he recalled in a recent interview.

“I wrote that letter through the eyes of a 15-year-old whose life had been completely disturbed.”

He much prefers the term private war guest to child evacuee. He had cousins in Montreal who would take him in, and he even left among a small party of family members, including his younger brother Colin, his cousin Michael Auden, his Aunt Brenda and her children — Andrew and the beautiful 19-year-old Joan, an aspiring actress.

Scott recalled getting the news he would be leaving from Mr. Grundy, the headmaster at his school. Grundy asked if the young man knew where Canada was.

“I said, 'Yes sir, I am a stamp collector.'”

Though Scott didn't want to surrender the original to the museum, he offered them a photocopy of his original passport that showed him leaving England July 4 and arriving at Pier 21 in mid-June.

The stamping mistake was probably the result of some functionary failing to change the date on his stamper, but it cast suspicion on the group and they ended up in a detention cell.

“That was my introduction to Canada — a detention camp in Halifax,” he said.

They managed to talk their way out with the help of a young officer named Maurice Oliver on whom Joan had developed a crush.

Scott would encounter Oliver again in late 1945 in Esquimalt, BC, as the skipper of another ship. Scott arrived on the destroyer HMCS Crescent, and they enjoyed a visit in Oliver's office (where Joan's photo was still displayed on his desk).

Scott left the Navy in August 1946. He went through McGill University, graduated in 1951, and served another short stint in the Canadian Navy.

Discharged in 1954, he settled in Kitchener, married and raised four children, remaining active in the Navy reserve and retiring as Lieutenant Commander.

His civilian career was with the Dominion Life Assurance Company, where he retired in 1985 as director of public relations and advertising. He moved to Port Hope in 1997 and, as he put it, “came full circle.

“Canada is home,” he said in his Pier 21 submission.

“Have no regrets whatsoever about not resettling in England after the war. Very proud to be a Canadian and to have served, a proud naval veteran who takes part in many functions still, at age 80, and conducted the Battle of Atlantic services at our local cenotaph last year. Very involved with the youth of Canada through Navy League and sea cadets since 1948, in one capacity or another.”

The letter to his parents was lengthy, with all the details of his leaving England — including taking shelter in an air raid a few days before his departure. Though they heard “some colossal explosions and the roar of engines,” he assured them the attack was minor.

“The extent of the damage of the night before was 5 cows and 1 bull and an old lady, who was on her way to the shelter, had her hand hit by a splinter.”

Shipboard life was no picnic, he wrote.

“At first on board every thing appeared to be chaotic as the boat had had such little notice and had just been carrying troops about. All the rooms were boarded up so that they would not get damaged. All the games have been taken away and guns were in the place, also the gym had been converted in to an ammunition room.

“As far as I could make out the boat was full of screaming babies and anxious mothers, and what annoyed me most was the way the kids were wandering around at 5 in the morning waking every body up and barging in to our rooms,” the young correspondent groused.

He did make light of their situation in detention in Halifax.

“I was trying to crack jokes the whole time to keep our spirits up, as Auntie Brenda was having breakdown every few minutes and bursting into tears. We were right on the docks behind bars and I was shouting to the sailors to send us a file and chisel. It was only in fun, but we had actually been informed that we might have to spend the night there,” he related.

He also enjoyed relating the details of shipboard romances — not just Joan's flirtation with the young officer but the friendly rivalry he and his cousin Andrew had over the attentions of “a very pretty girl of 14 1/2...very tall, brunette and very attractive,” he wrote.

“The thing that struck me a great deal was the kindness of the Stewards, they went out of their way to do things for one.”

Much of the letter's concluding sector treated the elder Scotts to their son's welcome in Montreal and the lovely new life he would enjoy, with YMCAs, band concerts, parks, films and tennis games.

Auntie Brenda would go on to Washington to work at the British Embassy. Joan would go on tour to entertain the troops. Andrew would accompany Scott to Port Hope to enrol in Trinity College School, later returning to England and giving his life in the war. Colin would also return to England for a distinguished army career, and Michael too returned to his homeland.

“The collection and sharing of stories donated by Canadians like Mr. Scott helps the Museum fulfil its purpose of exploring the theme of immigration, in order to enhance public understanding of immigrants’ experiences as they arrived in Canada, of the vital role immigration has played in the building of Canada and of the contributions of immigrants to Canada’s culture, economy and way of life,” said the statement from the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

