Kindred Parents is a new family-oriented play space and children’s boutique, located in the Port Hope community, conceived and developed by local mom and child and youth Care practitioner Nikki Tomasi-Gunter.

They offer a wide-range of engaging programs and services aimed at new and expecting parents and families with young children, such as recreational parent-child programs, educational workshops as well as prenatal and family-friendly yoga classes.

Kindred Parents boasts an inviting drop-in play area, open Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., offered on a pay-per-play basis or as an affordable unlimited monthly membership. The bright and welcoming space has a great selection of educational toys, arts supplies, books, and music materials. The studio is a favourite among kids of all ages, equipped comfy foam flooring and mini-gym equipment, including slides, tramps, tunnels, and more!

With complimentary coffee and tea, plus free wifi available to caregivers, Kindred Parents is the ideal location to meet up with friends, or even get some work done while the kids happily play nearby!

Another exciting aspect of Kindred Parents is the charming children’s boutique, stocked with a variety of unique Canadian brands, and beautifully-crafted natural household, personal-care, and baby products. Our shop is sure to appeal to local consumers, uninspired with the generic baby products from large-chain retailers, especially because our products are quality-made with safe materials that you can feel good about using for your little ones.

To learn more about what Kindred Parents has to offer, such as our upcoming Mom & Baby Group (starting March 16), birthday parties, family events, March Break activities, and summer camps, visit www.kindredparents.com.

...

Durham Photobooth

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, I always knew I wanted to start my own business.

In 2012 I became fascinated with photo booths and after much research I opened Durham Photobooth in 2013.

Beginning in 2013, I operated Durham Photobooth out of Oshawa, with the majority of my events taking place in the Durham Region and Toronto areas. My busband and I fell in love with Port Hope and the Northumberland area and decided that this was where we wanted to make our home and raise our children.

In early 2016 we welcomed our first son, Caleb, and this past fall we moved into our new home in Port Hope. We have since joined the Port Hope & District Chamber of Commerce and are loving discovering our new town and meeting so many wonderful people.

Although we love doing weddings, Durham Photobooth is a great addition to any type of event including graduations, proms, family reunions, corporate parties, fundraisers, bar mitzvahs, holiday parties, birthday parties and grand openings, just to name a few!

We've had the privilege of working for hundreds of private clients as well as many larger clients including Durham District School Board, Durham Catholic School Board, Kawartha Lakes Public School Board, Under Armour, The Canadian Cancer Society, The German Consulate of Canada and many more.

We would love to discuss having Durham Photobooth at your next event and can be found at www.durhamphotobooth.ca, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/durhamphotobooth, by email contact@durhamphotobooth.ca or by phone at 905-449-5858

...

