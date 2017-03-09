Joint alert issued re Healing Hands Book

NORTHUMBERLAND -

NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Hills Hospital, the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation and Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre are cautioning area business owners about possible telephone calls inviting them to purchase booklets for use by sick and needy children in the community.

A representative of the Healing Hands Book contacted a local business operator recently, claiming that they were working with Northumberland Hills Hospital and area women’s shelters (including Cornerstone) on a booklet that is currently being distributed to children in the region. The booklet is said to contain games, puzzles and other distractions. Sponsors are invited to “buy” books, at $5 each, which will in turn carry a label with their name on the cover.

Neither NHH, the NHH Foundation nor Cornerstone are affiliated with the publication. The publication is not authorized for distribution at NHH or Cornerstone, nor did the organizations approve of the solicitations in their name.

While it is not known how widespread the solicitations from this company have been in our region, on recommendation from local police, NHH and Cornerstone are sharing this information as a precaution.

Any Northumberland businesses contacted by this publication are advised to decline the opportunity and forward the information to Constable Jason Salisbury, referencing Cobourg Police File CB 1700 1258.