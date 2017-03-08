Spirit of the Hills winners announced

WARKWORTH -

Painters and photographers from all over Northumberland County are featured in Spirit of the Hills 17th annual Juried Art and Photography Show, held in conjunction with Warkworth’s Maple Syrup Festival March 11 and 12 — and on the two subsequent weekends.

The work of 27 painters, photographers and mixed-media artists as well as a sculptor have been adjudicated by curator Susan Holland of the John M. Parrott Art Gallery in Belleville, with the following winners announced.

• Best in show was Crested by Paivikki Marshal of Warkworth. Holland cited the artist's technical ability in her choice.

“The light is so true. The use of yellow continues through the entire painting, and is so evocative that the viewer wants to step into the painting and be right there,” she said.

• Best painting was Garlic Study by Louise Leclair-Aronson of Grafton, which Holland said was an instant eye-catcher.

“The first thing I noticed was the texture, and the colour treatment of the garlic,” she said.

“The use of colour is outstanding. Very realistic in a softer way.”

• Loon Surfacing by Matthew King of Marmora was declared best photograph, another instant eye-catcher for Holland.

“The movement in the water really catches the actuality of nature. The photographer has an excellent eye,” she said.

• Roadblock by Rob Cochrane of Roseneath was named best 3D or mixed-media piece, which Holland declared as a work of superb craftsmanship.

“There is detail in everything — the fishes’ fins, the bears’ fur, and the trees. The time it must have taken to bring this 3-D piece to life is remarkable,” she said.

• Morning Has Broken by Christopher Thorpe of Warkworth won an honourable mention.

“The photograph is so good it just had to be mentioned,” Holland declared.

“The misty morning image is very well constructed. It brings the viewer right into the photograph via the gradation of colour and light,” she said.

“The viewer has to look a few times to notice everything. Birds are a little discovery at the end; even though they are the starkest element.”

Winners' prizes were generously donated by On The Side Catering (best in show), Warkworth Farm Supply (best painting), Snapshots In Campbellford (best photograph), Trentmendous! (best 3D-mixed media) and The Village Pantry (people's choice).

The show is open to the public every weekend in March at 13 Main St. In Warkworth.

Hours on March 11 and 12 coincide with the Maple Syrup Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thereafter, hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26.