COBOURG -

The Cobourg Cougars erased a two-goal deficit in the first period and then scored five of the final seven goals to defeat the Kingston Voyageurs 7-4 Monday night in Game 3 of the Ontario Junior Hockey League opening round playoff series.

The Cougars now hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the North-East Conference best-of-seven quarterfinal.

Kingston jumped out to an early two-goal lead by the 2:50 mark of Monday's contest at the Cobourg Community Centre. The Cougars scored the next five goals, including three in the first period from Matt Carroll, Daniel McKitrick and Ryan Casselman.

Casselman, who scored twice and has a team-leading five goals in the series, said the Cougars rally in the first was reflective of their “never too low, never too high” attitude approach.

“We went down 2-0 and it wasn't our best start, but we were never too low and we were able to bounce back and head into the dressing room with a 3-2 lead,” he said. “We just went from there and were fortunate to come out with the win.”

Goals by Jake Bricknell and Casselman bolstered the Cobourg lead to 5-2 in the second period, but the Voyageurs answered back with two of their own to cut the deficit back to one heading into the third.

The Cougars clung to the one-goal advantage for much of the third period before defenceman Nick Minerva scored from the point at the 16:15 mark of that final frame and Matthew Busby put the final stamp on the victory with a shorthanded empty-net goal at 18:40.

Casselman acknowledged that some frustration mounted when Kingston was able to get back in the game in the second, including a goal by Josh Leblanc with 55 seconds left in the middle frame. Veteran players spoke out during the intermission.

“We were able to step up and (goaltender) Stefano (Durante) played his heart out tonight,” Casselman said, noting the Cougars expected the battle from Kingston. “We definitely weren't expecting them to go away. I'll give them credit – they definitely came out with all firepower and they never gave up in that game at all.”

Durante made 32 saves in the win for the Cougars while Boyd Diclemente faced 42 shots in the Kingston net, allowing six goals.

Both teams were scoreless on power play opportunities: Cobourg 0-for-4 while Kingston was 0-for-5.

The series has been a high-scoring affair with 27 goals in three games.

It was the second straight game the Voyageurs struck first, and early.

“That was definitely not the start we wanted for this game. We knew how important this game was, especially going back to their building on Thursday night,” said Cougars head coach John Druce. “We wanted to make sure we came out and had a good start and then play a good full 60 minutes. I would say that's one of the most volatile games that we've played, chance-for-chance, for two to three periods of hockey.”

Druce was pleased, though, with the way his club responded to the first-period deficit as well as to the Kingston goals in the second.

“I'm proud of the guys,” he said. “The third period they seemed to respond really well. We killed off some penalties at key points. I feel like we learn things from games like these and it provides the chance to face a little adversity and fight back and learn how to keep our guys focused and doing what they have to do to win the games.”

Game 4 is Thursday at the Invista Centre in Kingston, starting at 7 p.m.

Kingston showed Monday they aren't prepared to go quietly in this series and Druce wouldn't expect any different.

“This is the playoffs. I don't expect any team to be easy to beat in any series,” he said. “I take on every game as a whole new game and everybody in that locker room has to do the same as well. Give Kingston credit, they battled hard, they keep fighting back and I expect the same thing next game.”

Cobourg was again without two of their top defencemen due to injury; Brennan Roy has missed the first three games of the series while Sam Dunn has been out of the lineup for the last two.

Druce said both could be back in the lineup as early as Game 4 on Thursday.

If necessary, Game 5 will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Cobourg.





SCORING SUMMARY

Cobourg 7 Kingston 4

First period

KGN Dorian Overland (Suriyuth, Van Den Hurk) 1:59

KGN Rob Clerc (Bosio, Kekewich) 2:50

COB Matt Carroll (Baird, Casselman) 10:19

COB Daniel McKitrick (Bricknell, Maguire) 11:49

COB Ryan Casselman (Carroll) 16:28

Second period

COB Jake Bricknell (Baird, Maguire) 4:12

COB Casselman 2 (Locke, Maguire) 7:32

KGN Andrew Suriyuth (Leblanc, Overland) 8:32

KGN Josh Leblanc (Beckstead) 19:05

Third period

COB Nick Minerva (Locke) 16:15

COB Matthew Busby (Maguire, Minerva) 18:40 SH, EN