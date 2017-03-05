DUNEDIN, FLA. -

It’s a rite of spring that often holds true, but is Jose Bautista an exception to the rule that you don’t believe too much of what you see early in Grapefruit League play?

Veteran Blue Jays teammate Troy Tulowitzki certainly believes that after another powerful and efficient effort from the man they call Joey Bats on Sunday at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium.

So does manager John Gibbons, who says that, early in spring training, Bautista is locked in and playing with “that attitude and edge (that) makes him so good.”

Bautista had a double and a single in three at bats in the Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, boosting his spring batting average to .600. Yes, it’s just 15 trips to the plate thus far, but with nine hits, including two home runs, the early form may be the beginning of a loud statement by the Jays superstar.

March is often a month for over-reaction, but the way Bautista is driving the ball with authority and versatility has been impressive.

“I’m feeling good,” Bautista said in his usual matter-of-fact way after a post-game session in the weight room. “My body feels good. I’m seeing the ball well. I base the way I play because of how I feel, not because of a number in the batting column.”

Tulowitzki, who made his first game appearance on Sunday, couldn’t wipe the smile off his face when asked about Bautista’s form. And when it comes to motivation, the Jays shortstop feels his teammate may have an extra dose heading into this season.

“With how things played out, I think he’s really happy right now to be back (with the Jays),” Tulowitzki said. “He always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but maybe a little extra chip to prove to some teams out there that maybe he’s worth a little bit more than what he got.

“For Bats, he’s a special player. I know he means so much to the city of Toronto and he’s a key part to our team.”

The off-season, of course, was a tumultuous one for Bautista, one which began with a rejection of the Jays one-year $17.2-million US qualifying offer. At that point, it certainly appeared as though his days with the Jays were done.

What happened in the following months he likely didn’t see coming, however. There wasn’t exactly a lineup of bidders and in January he finally opted to return to the city he loves by signing a one-year, $18-million deal with options.

If proving himself to baseball executives who wanted to spend their money elsewhere is a motivation for the 36-year-old who is about to enter his ninth full season with the Jays, Bautista isn’t about to reveal it.

“No, I’m a baseball player,” Bautista said after his last day in Jays camp before joining the Dominican Republic team for the World Baseball Classic. “I try to come out here to play the game that I love and contribute to my team. I do take it serious. I do play hard and with passion and I expect the best out of myself every single day. And when I don’t, I show it more than others.

“Whether that’s a flaw or not, that’s the way I play. And that’s the way I drive myself to be the best guy I can be. I always play that way regardless of whatever people say, or other people think or if I need to prove other people wrong. It doesn’t really become an active part of my motivation. I just always want to give the best of me every single day.

“That’s the only thing that makes me play the way I play.”

Gibbons, meanwhile, called Sunday’s batting practice session the best he’s seen from Bautista.

In the second inning, he blasted a ball down the left-field line for an easy leadoff double. On Friday, his second home run in as many days was an opposite-field shot that looked too easy.

“It’s baseball,” Bautista said. “Sometimes it happens. There are a lot of (pitchers) early in camp that aren’t (throwing) fastballs in the zone and falling behind counts. I’m not going to get too excited about it.

“I won’t complain, but I’m not going to start feeling like I’m going to win a batting championship because of that. It’s good to feel good.”

ESTRADA, TULOWITZKI WORK OFF RUST

Slowly but surely in this elongated spring training, Jays manager John Gibbons is getting a look at the players he expects to be at his disposal when the regular season begins.

In Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, it was pitcher Marco Estrada and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki’s turn to see some game action.

“I was just looking to feel good,” said Estrada, who pitched two innings, allowing just one hit in his first step towards being a key part of the Jays starting rotation. “It’s so early for me. It did feel a little bit awkward to be out there but it’s to be expected. It’s early.”

Tulowitzki went 0-for-2 in two plate appearances but likewise was looking mainly to shake the cobwebs in his first visits to the batter’s box.

The Jays will have Monday off before facing the Team Canada entry in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. J.A. Happ is expected to get his second spring start in that outing.

