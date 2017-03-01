New LHIN member is Port Hope RN

PORT HOPE -

After years without a Northumberland representative on the board of the Central East Local Health Integration Network, a Port Hope registered nurse who has spent her career dealing with seniors at various caring and administrative levels has become a member.

Debbie Doherty says she has only attended one board meeting so far, but considers this a very interesting time to be part of Ontario's changing health-care system.

The Central East LHIN covers a large region — south to Lake Ontario, east to Scarborough, north to Haliburton and east almost to Brighton. Created by the provincial government, itt has taken over Ministry of Health functions like allocating funding to hospitals and other health facilities.

Following the Auditor General's report of about two years back, which discovered unequal distribution of health-care services across the province, a number of recommendations were made that led to the Patients First policy. Recommendations included moving the Community Care Access Centres under the wings of LHIN, Doherty also said.

A transition plan is underway to do this which will eliminate the separate CCACs and take the functions under the mantle of the LHIN. This will be accomplished between this May and September, Doherty said.

“It's a very interesting time to be involved.”

When asked about the incorporation of local health units into the LHIN and the impact of LHIN oversight on hospitals, including Northumberland Hills Hospital's continuing strategic plans to meet community needs while reducing costs, Doherty said it was too early for her to comment.

“I'm not yet familiarized with the details,” she said.

“It is not fair to make a comment at this point....either to the LHIN board or to the hospital,” she said.

Health units remain outside the LHIN at this time, she also said.

Doherty emigrated from England to this area in 1982, and worked at the now-closed private hospital, Sidbrook Hospital, on King Street East in Cobourg. After that she was the director of care and administrator at the nursing home, Streamway Villa, also located in Cobourg.

“After that I went into head-office postings,” she said.

According to the LHIN website posting, Doherty joined its board on Feb. 2. The new member from Northumberland is reported to have “held several senior executive positions within the retirement home and long-term care sectors (both for profit and not-for-profit), most recently as an Executive Vice President Operations with Sienna Senior Living (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation) from 2013 to 2015 and as Chief Operating Officer for Specialty Care Inc. from 2003 to 2013.”

Her resume also includes working on Ontario Retirement Communities Association standards, and serving as its president from 2000 to 2003. She is also a former chair of the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority, retiring in December 2016.

“She is passionate about health system issues that impact seniors, and identifies strongly with the strategic goals that the Central East LHIN has set for the next three years,” the website also states.