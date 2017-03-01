Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

COBOURG -

When I first heard that Northumberland Players was going to stage this production at The Capitol Theatre I thought, “Have I not been there, done that?” This musical seems to have been around forever. What can be new?

The musical, based on the story of Joseph in the book of Genesis, was first presented at a school in London in 1968, went to London’s West End in 1973 and Broadway in 1982. There were many iterations in between and after, including a film with Donny Osmond and a theatre run last year.

The plot: a narrator tells a story, sometimes to children. The story is of Joseph, a dreamer. She encourages the children to dream, just like Joseph.

His dad, Jacob, has 12 sons. Joseph is the 11th — and obviously his father’s fave, because Dad gives him his coat of many colours. The other 11 bros are ticked.

Meanwhile Joseph's dreams suggest that he is destined to rule over them. To get rid of him and prevent the dreams from coming true, the magnificent 11 attempt fratricide, fail, so sell him as a slave to some passing Ishmaelites who take him to Egypt.

Back home, the brothers and their wives break the news to Jacob that Joseph has been killed. They show a tattered coat smeared with his blood as proof that what they say is true.

Meanwhile Joseph is the slave of Egyptian millionaire Potifhar. He has risen through the ranks of slaves and servants, and is running Potiphar's house.

Potifhar's wife makes no bones about what she’d like to do with Joseph. Potiphar overhears his wife’s overture, barges in and sees the two together. Outraged, he throws Joseph in jail. And it’s in this scene that Joseph rolls up the rim on his Tim Horton’s coffee cup. Trust me — you and I have definitely never been there, done that.

For example: there is a selfie taken in the first five minutes, there is a mouth-harp player, the brothers wear cowboy hats, Joseph wears underwear with hearts on it, they do the wave, we have a pharaoh who channels Elvis Presley (worth the price of admission), Ishmaelite guards who wear sunglasses, an aged father of 12 who is a DJ. Judah, one of the 12 brothers who was obviously the result of a dalliance in Jamaica, channels Harry Belafonte.

The cast and crew, aged between five and 80, number almost 100. Producer Beth Hunt describes them as “a dream production team and an incredibly talented cast.”

She also describes director Jim Finan as “ creative, slightly mad, wonderfully zany.” That he must be — the cast obviously loves every second performing in this play, and he got the very best out of every one of them.

Bravo! Brava! Not to be missed. And you will see at least one, if not several, people you know.

Call 905-885-1071 for tickets. It runs at the Capitol Theatre until March 5.