Angus urges Port Hope to drop LLRW trust appeal

PORT HOPE -

A former Hope Township (Ward 2 in the Municipality of Port Hope) Mayor is asking the current municipal council not to go forward with April's court appeal involving the multi-million-dollar Low Level Radioactive Waste Trust Fund for Ward 2.

Ian Angus also says the status of the municipality'a finances are not just those of past councils.

“I do not necessarily agree that the present council can blame their financial mess on previous councils,” Angus stated in an e-mail interview.

“They certainly have contributed to that mess with their wasteful expenditure of taxpayer money on their frivolous attempts to hold on to the Ward 2 Trust Fund.”

The $10-million trust (now with accumulated interest) was paid by the Federal government to the former Hope Township more than a decade ago to host a LLRW facility, which is currently under construction. A judge found the trust was to be used for the benefit of Ward 2 taxpayers, and he determined monies were spent by the amalgamated municipal councils incorrectly after Hope Township and Port Hope merged in 2001.

An accounting of that spending was to be provided to Angus per the judge's instructions because he launched the court case.

The accounting of the trust fund has been provided by the municipality. At the same time, however, Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson indicated the municipality was appealing the case to clarify the future of the trust. A cross appeal has been filed by Angus, and the court date has been set.

A difference of opinion exists on what is owed.

“The present council also scooped $550,589.19 out of that fund in March 2015, and refuses to tell anyone why they took it or where it went. Expect to hear more on that,” Angus promised.

In the meantime, in a letter he sent to all the municipal councillors, Angus stated his belief that there is “common ground on which we can create a mutually beneficial way forward...It is time to move on and to put the past behind us.”

The letter reiterated Angus's desire to “work on establishing a plan for managing the (trust) fund going forward, and for the repayment of the monies due to the fund.”

The Feb. 21 letter also asks the Municipality of Port Hope to “refrain from any further spending of taxpayers' money on expensive Toronto lawyers...Time is of the essence in view of the proximity of the hearing date for the Appeal, and the impending release of our analysis of the Municipality of Port Hope accounting” related to funds the municipality spent out of the trust fund.