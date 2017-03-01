A slow cooker recipe for jambalaya

Mardi Gras is about to begin in New Orleans, so I am prompted to give you a Louisiana recipe.

Louisiana is home to similarbut distinct cuisines: creole and cajun. In simple terms cajun is country cooking and creole is city cooking centred in New Orleans.

Traditional cajun cooking does not use tomatoes but creole does. Historically they both have roots in French cooking; cajun cuisine evolved from the Acadians who were forcibly removed from Nova Scotia to Louisiana; creole cooking evolved from French and Spanish second generation settlers and from African slaves and domestics. Creole is the word used to indicate French or Spanish blood but born in America. Many of the French and Spanish gentry kept African mistresses and their children blended into the creole culture. Creole is generally a bit spicier than cajun and neither need be heavily spiced with hot peppers.

I have taken the liberty of using game meats and wild rice in this recipe, no doubt the early Cajuns used a lot of game including gator in their cooking. If you want to be more authentic, you can sub chicken for duck, shrimp for gator, spicy sausage for bison smokies and brown rice for wild rice. If you throw in a can of tomatoes it would be creole jambalaya.

CAJUN GATOR & GAME JAMBALAYA

Slow Cooker

Portions: 8-10

Ingredients

1 Lb. Smoked Bison sausage cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 Lb. Alligator fillet

1 10 oz. Duck breast

Cooking oil

Wine or beer to deglaze skillet

1 Cup Diced celery

1 Cup Onion, chopped

1 Cup Red or green bell pepper, chopped

2 Clove Garlic, pressed

1-2 Tbsp. Creole spice (see recipe at bottom or purchase)

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

4 Cups Chicken broth

2 Tbsp Fresh thyme

2 Tbsp fresh Oregano

2 Tsp. Hot sauce (Tobasco or Texas Pete) to taste

Pinch Ground allspice optional

1 Cup Uncooked wild rice

Garnish

Sprigs fresh parsley or watercress

Cajun Spice

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. Herbs de Provence

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. white pepper or fine ground black

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. cayenne pepper if you want the heat

Method

Do all of your prep and set out spice portions etc. Heat oil in a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat’ then add sausage, celery, onion, bell pepper, garlic and Cajun spice. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Transfer to slow cooker. Cut duck breast into cubes and brown in skillet. Transfer to slow cooker. Deglaze pan and add juices to slow cooker. Cut alligator meat into 1” x 2” strips; cut each strip into 2 triangles; round off corners from wide end and trim to make a mini alligator shape. Add all including trim to slow cooker. Stir in broth, hot sauce, oregano, thyme, allspice & wild rice. Turn cooker to high and cook 5 hours or use low for 8-10 hours.

It can be thickened at end with roux or tomato paste if needed—thin with chicken stock.

Garnish each serving bowl with parsley or watercress.

Both parsley & watercress give off a delectable aroma when heated by the Jambalaya

A salad and crusty bread makes this a wonderful meal.

If you need any information on Free Run Chickens, Black Angus Beef, Mennonite Sausage/bacon/pork/poultry, local Ontario Lamb, Home-made and Naturally raised or grown products, recipes you would like to see, or food items you can’t locate, visit our Farm Market 3232 Burnham St. N. Camborne. Open Wed to Sunday(see ad in Thursday’s Northumberland Today classified section) or e-mail me at houstonbakery@airnet.ca Visit the web @www.houstonsnaturalmeats.ca.