Port Hope Panthers sweep playoff series

The Port Hope Panthers swept their way to the Provincial Junior Hockey League Tod Division final with a victory over the Picton Pirates on Saturday night at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.

The Panthers defeated the Pirates 5-3 to win the division semifinal series in four straight games. Port Hope will now face the Napanee Raiders for the division championship.

Saturday night the Panthers led three times, with Picton answering back from each one-goal deficit, before pulling away to the victory.

Two goals by George Miranda gave him a team-leading seven goals in the series.

Brad Bollert, Dalton Lawrence and Mike Smith also scored for Port Hope. Bollert added three assists for a team-high four points in the contest.

Lawrence tallied the final go-ahead goal on a power play with 6:25 remaining in the third period. Bollert helped secure the victory with an empty-net tally with 16 seconds to play.

Port Hope outshot Picton 57-21.

Thursday night in Picton, the Panthers earned a 4-2 win to take a commanding lead in the season.

Three goals – two from Miranda and one from Blane Gaudon – were scored on the power play while Cameron McGill added a shorthanded marker.

It was another game where the Panthers held the upper hand in shots by a wide margin. They outshot the Pirates 65-28.

Meanwhile, Napanee defeated the Gananoque Islanders in five games in the other semifinal.

The schedule for the upcoming Port Hope-Napanee series hasn't been announced.