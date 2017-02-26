PORT HOPE -

The case of Central School represents the first time anyone present at last week's committee-of-the-whole Port Hope council meeting knew of a Port Hope property acquiring a heritage designation at the instigation of anyone but the owner.

But it has been up for sale for some time, Councillor Louise Ferrie-Blecher said, and they have received numerous enquiries about redevelopment of the site — some involving demolition.

“It raised a few red flags, as it is a significant building,” Ferrie-Blecher stated.

Heritage architect Phil Carter, a member of the Heritage Port Hope advisory committee, drew attention to such details as the beautiful front door and richly detailed cornice work.

Built in 1912, it was pretty consistent with school designs of the day. It was constructed on the lot adjacent to St. John's Anglican Church on the 39 Pine St. N. site of the former Union School (which had been built in 1867). Central would serve as the school for that community from 1912 to 2009.

Designed by prominent architects James Augustus Ellis and William Connery, it was a Classical Revival building that remained unaltered until 1967 brought a gymnasium addition.

In addition to St. John's, Central School is surrounded by a number of heritage buildings, including Pinehurst at 44 Pine St. N. (dating from 1846), Benjamin Seymour House at 71 Pine St. N. (1855), Bennett Jane House at 36 North St. (1856), the Methodist Church manse (1875) and the United Church at 36 South St. (1875), most of them officially designated.

Port Hope has more designated properties than any other community of its size in Ontario, Carter noted. On a per-capita basis, he said, it even surpasses Toronto.

“In terms of the green environment, there's nothing more green than building that is still standing,” he said.

Pursuant to the Ontario Heritage Act, council voted to publish a notice of intention to designate due to cultural-heritage value or interest, after which a bylaw to designate will be prepared following the 30-day notice period.

