Ontario 55+ Winter Games featured eight events

The two-day Ontario 55+ Winter Games wrapped up Thursday in Cobourg.

More than 800 competitors took part in events at various venues in the area Wednesday and Thursday: badminton at Cobourg Collegiate Institute; bowling (10-pin) Lakeview Bowl in Peterborough; curling at the West Northumberland Curling Club in Cobourg and Brighton & District Curling Club; duplicate bridge at the Columbus Community Centre in Cobourg; hockey at the Cobourg Community Centre and Cobourg Memorial Arena; prediction skating at the Cobourg Memorial Arena; table tennis at the Cobourg Lions Community Centre; and volleyball at the Cobourg Community Centre and St. Mary Catholic Secondary School.

Nordic skiing at the Ganaraska Forest and alpine skiing at Brimacombe in Orono were cancelled due to the weather conditions.

There was plenty of local representation in the Games as District 12 includes Northumberland, in addition to Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough.

Cobourg’s Terry Musgrave won gold in table tennis in the men’s 65+ event with partner Frances Kwan. In 65+ mixed table tennis, Bob McCarty and Joanne Thorpe, both of Brighton, earned bronze.

Cobourg’s Neil Jilesen and Susan Caron also represented District 12 in table tennis.

Earning bronze in curling was the District 12 team of Cobourg residents Paul Desormeaux, Rene Germain, Suzanne Morrow and Donna Todd.

Bob Crate of Hastings was on the District 12 team that won gold in men’s 65+ hockey.

Representing District 12 in the men’s 55+ hockey event were Baltimore’s Terry Lewis and Peter Lorenz; Cobourg’s Bob Arsenault, Terry Bennett, Tom Coyle, Chris Davidson, Don Hutcheson, Peter Kelly, John Lammers, William Nairn, Brian Read, Terry Richards, Glenn Sutherland, Dave Sutherland; Cold Springs’ Don Missen; Port Hope’s Bob Stewart and Mike Sullivan and Roseneath’s Howie Crowe.

Colborne’s Len Taft and Brighton’s Eric Christie and Nick LaPenna represented District 10 (Hastings/Lennox/Addington/Prince Edward/Frontenac) in men’s hockey.

Local competitors representing District 12 in badminton were Baltimore’s Daniel Thompson, Cobourg’s Colin Bromley, and Grafton’s Cynthia Inch and Jeffrey Wicks.

Cobourg’s Gay Dey and Jane Jackson represented District 13 (Durham Region) in women’s volleyball.

The awards to gold, silver and bronze winners were aluminum apple-themed sculptures created by Colborne’s Hoselton Studio.

BADMINTON

At Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Pool placings for the following divisions were posted. The top three in each division are below:

55+ Mixed

1. Britto/Chiem – District 19 (Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin)

2. Frederick/Thompson – District 30 (London)

3. Couglin/Seymour – District 10 (Hastings/Lennox & Addington/Prince Edward/Frontenac)

Women 65+

1. Jackson/Nakamaru – District 30 (London)

2. Cuyegkeng/Lee – District 15 (North York)

3. Ng/Lin – District 16 (Scarborough/East York/Toronto)

Men 55+

Pool A

1. Bapoo/Teow – District 16 (Scarborough/East York/Toronto)

2. Lyn/Ng – District 19 (Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin)

3. Suzuki/Thompson – District 29 (Huron/Perth/Middlesex)

Pool B

1. Collins/McGowan – District 6 (Ottawa Region)

2. Baribeau/Flannigan – District 8 (Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry/Prescott/Russell/Akwesasne)

3. Jutzi/Rich – District 33 (Lambton County)

65+ Mixed

1. Ah Chong/Kuek – District 15 (North York)

2. Lourdes/Ody – District 19 (Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin)

3. Kerr/Snedden – District 10 (Hastings/Lennox & Addington/Prince Edward/Frontenac)

Men 65+

1. Loungxay/Olaes – District 15 (North York)

2. Dolan/White – District 10 (Hastings/Lennox & Addington/Prince Edward/Frontenac)

3. Chow/Lue – District 16 (Scarborough/East York/Toronto)

10-PIN BOWLING

At Lakeview Bowl in Peterborough

Open singles

Gold: Gail Stockman – District 33A (Chatham-Kent)

Silver: Wilbert Maracle – District 13 (Durham Region)

Bronze: John Windmill – District 17 (Etobicoke)

Team

Gold: District 33A – Chatham Kent (Penny Croteau, Jan Liberty, Elaine Lowther, Marg Rheault)

Silver: District 13 – Durham Region (Linda Spadaro, Margret Bongelli, Cora Manuel, Lorraine Papineau)

Bronze: District 17 – Etobicoke (Monica McCallum, Fred Hickman, Lorraine Myrie, Eric Hall)

CURLING

At West Northumberland Curling Club in Cobourg and Brighton & District Curling Club

Gold: District 21 – Halton (Bill Craig, Bev Henderson, Colin Henderson, Linda Baron)

Silver: District 25 – Brant/Haldimand/Norfolk (Bruce Park, Debbie Iezzi, Jack McLean, Kathy Wilson)

Bronze: District 12 – Kawartha Lakes/Peterborough/Northumberland (Paul Desormeaux, Sue Morrow, Rene Germain, Donna Todd)

DUPLICATE BRIDGE

At Columbus Community Centre in Cobourg

Novice

Gold: District 19 – Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin (Dorothy Matheson, Gundy Kistemaker)

Silver: District 21 – Halton (Anne-Marie Urbankiewicz, Ann Cole)

Bronze: District 27 – Grey Bruce (Tammy Smailes, Collen Price)

Open

Gold: District 5 – Renfrew County (Sheila Perras, Irene Churchill)

Silver: District 19 – Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin (Gaye Villa, Charles Smith)

Bronze: District 33A – Chatham Kent (Derek Parry, Ron Martin)

HOCKEY

At Cobourg Community Centre and Cobourg Memorial Arena

Women

Gold: District 17 – Etobicoke (Cathi Begley, Heather Gill, Laura Healy, Donna Hess, Kathy Leary, Lyn Malcher, Karen Marlow, Nancy McLeod, Darlene O'Connor, Janice Pietrantonio, Nancy Souter, Laura Taal, Lynn Tughan)

Silver: District 10 – Hastings/Lennox/Addington/Prince Edward/Frontenac (Faun Bank, Jo Ann Brown, Marla Chadwick, Susan Clancy, Cathy Gaebel, Christine Heal, Tammy McDonald, Dawn McGregor, Lisa Myles, Barbara Pogue, Janie Ryan, Patricia Weese, Patti Ann Whalen, Elaine Wilson, Kathryn Wood)

Bronze: District 9 – Lanark/Leeds/Grenville (Susan Bartlett, Cheryle Canning, Nora Daigle, Bonnie Faith, Ruth Gates, Anita Gilmer, Nancy MacLean, Catherine MacLellan, Susan Marsden, Lucy Patton, Marie Russell, Joanne Saunders, Maggie Stewart, Brenda Trask)

Men 55+

Gold: District 19 – Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin (Stephen Barr, Derek Booth, Leo Brideau, Brad Buchanan, Donald Collins, Alan Drew, Robert Else, Brian Ferguson, John McCartney, Jeffrey Muench, Michael O'Donnel, Paul Perry, Douglas Siddell, Richard Tomkinson, Henry Vandenhurk, Eric Sommers)

Silver: District 8 – Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry/Prescott/Russell/Akwesasne (Pierre Clement, Randall Connors, Ian MacInnis, Bill deWit, Eddy deWit, James Henderson, Gary Herrington, Alex Herrington, Harold McBride, Chris McBride, Chris Nichol, Leo Seguin, Geoff Smith, David Veenstra)

Bronze: District 9 – Lanark/Leeds/Grenville (Al Peters, Doug Baker, Chris Bresee, Terry Bryan, Dave Burt, Rick Churchill, Mitch Donnelly, Kevin Empey, Tom Hill, Dave Kay, Tom Lyn, Joe Mangan, Terry McCann, Brian Murray, Claude Regnier, Dave Valcour, Rick Warriner, Dan Welch)

Men 65+

Gold – District 12 – Kawartha Lakes/Peterborough/Northumberland (Frank Auer, Rex Briffett, Ron Griffin, Wayne Harrington, Robert Higgins, Nick Lasch, Mel Lawrence, Gene More, Leith Rhodes, Stephen Self, Gord Thompson, Harold Wall, Wayne Withers, Robert Crate)

Silver: District 19 – Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin (Robert Andrews, William Balmer, John Boyce, Gary Boyce, Grant Clatworthy, Douglas Craig, John Good, David Huether, Brian Hurley, Chick Kennedy, Patrick Maloney, Stephen Mastine, William McKenzie, Richard Middlebrook, Dean TaylorG, Glen Wylie, Donald Green)

Bronze: District 8 – Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry/Prescott/Russell/Akwesasne (Ron Alguire, Steven Casselman, Jake Cole, Guy D'Aloiso, John Haimes, Bryan Helmer, Lester Holmes, Bill Levesque, Alex McLellan, Leslie McAllister, Robert McLaughlin, Nolan Quinn, John Taylor, John White).

PREDICTION SKATING

At Cobourg Memorial Arena

3km open 55+

Gold: Doris Henhawk – District 25 (Brant/Haldimand/Norfolk)

Silver: Kim Benke – District 30 (London)

Bronze: Frank Holmes – District 19 (Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin)

1.5km open 75+

Gold: Joachim (Kim) Dennig – District 20 (Mississauga)

Silver: David Spencer – District 24 (Niagara Region)

Bronze: Sharon McCullough – District 8 (Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry/Prescott/Russell/Akwesasne)

TABLE TENNIS

At Cobourg Lions Community Centre

Men 55+

Gold: Chang Fang, Simon Ling – District 20 (Mississauga)

Silver: Vincent Chan, Raj Rana – District 6 (Ottawa Region)

Bronze: M.A. Jessa, R. Shiraz – District 14 (York Region)

Men 65+

Gold: Frances Kwan, Terry Musgrave – District 12 (Kawartha Lakes/Peterborough/Northumberland)

Silver: Sandy Chu, Michael Lam – District 20 (Mississauga)

Bronze: Ron Bickerstaffe, Terry Medford – District 13 (Durham Region)

Women

Open

Gold: J. Duffield, Jun Wan – District 13 (Durham Region)

Silver: Sun Hee Lightbody, Nancy Tran – District 20 (Mississauga)

Bronze: Shelley Chin, Rita Pang – District 20 (Mississauga)

Mixed

55+

Gold: Jeffrey Wong, Gloria Lam – District 14 (York Region)

Silver: Paul Chau, Cecilia Szeto – District 20 (Mississauga)

Bronze: Peter Vales, Dorothy Collins – District 26 (Waterloo/Wellington)

65+

Gold: Hon Lam, M-S Kim – District 15 (North York)

Silver: Les Gergely, Gerry Gergely – District 13 (Durham Region)

Bronze – Bob McCarty, Joanne Thorpe – District 12 (Kawartha Lakes/Peterborough/Northumberland)

VOLLEYBALL

At Cobourg Community Centre and St. Mary Catholic Secondary School

Men 55+

Gold: District 29 – Huron/Perth/Middlesex (George Goor, Cliff Gowan, Peter Grail, Rick Kolpin, Dave Ollson, Mike Piccolotto, Robert Wilson, Jack Witmer, Paul Witmer)

Silver: District 30 – London (Miroslav Hudecek, Peter Kaminsky, John Bannerman, W. Scott Clark, Hassan Haidar, Mike Hook, Michael Hulko, Jim Jantzi, Fred Lane, Jeff Northgrave, Peter Stainton)

Bronze: District 32 – Windsor/Essex (Dave Austen, Kevin Crough, Robert Harper, Ted Kummer, David LaMarsh, Cary Lamoure, Barry McBride, David Piche, Sam Sasso)

Women 55+

Gold: District 32 – Windsor/Essex (Mary Ann Reaume, Mardie Balzer, Christina Harden, Marge Holman, Janine Robinson, Mary Ewer, Sharon Harper, Wendy Jackson-Sabo, Kathy Root)

Silver: District 30 – London (Kim Goor, Marnie Littke, Monique Ryan, Nancy Edgar, Deb Kaminsky, Cathy Moir, Carol Stevenson, Kathy Ruttan)

Bronze: District 20 – Mississauga (Kathy Dominico, P. Jane Graham, Lori Hallett, Beatrice Paterson, Jackie Fitzgerald, Johanne Haans, Lizz MacKay)

Women 65+

Gold: District 29 – Huron/Perth/Middlesex (Diane Bennett, Wendy Hardy, Nancy Always, Jackie Piccolotto, June Ducker, Hana Hudecek, Sarah McNeil)

Silver: District 13 – Durham Region (Pat Adams, Mary Cole, Bonnie Gebauer, Lorraine Hart, Jane Jackson, Leny Parera, Evelyn Gray

Bronze: District 19 – Brampton/NorthPeel/Dufferin (Andrea Allan, Eleanor Chappell, May de Jongh, Diane De Souza, Henriette Ostermann, Lerma Peterson, Kathy Tremblay, Susanne Wade)