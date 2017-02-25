NHL
Gary Bettman upholds 10-game suspension to Ducks' Antoine Vermette
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the 10-game suspension assessed to Ducks centre Antoine Vermette on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo)
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the 10-game suspension assessed to Anaheim Ducks centre Antoine Vermette.
Vermette slapped his stick against the back of linesman Shandor Alphonso’s legs after losing a faceoff to Minnesota’s Mikko Koivu during the third period of the Ducks’ 1-0 win on Feb. 14. Vermette had a hearing with Bettman on Thursday after appealing the initial suspension.
Bettman announced Saturday that the 10-game ban would remain; Vermette has served four games already.
Vermette will lose $97,222 in salary.
The normally mild-mannered Vermette appeared to act out of frustration when Alphonso dropped the puck before the forward had put his stick in place on the ice. Officials immediately assessed a game misconduct to Vermette.
What was Antoine Vermette thinking 😲 He got ejected from the game for this pic.twitter.com/FWaWN8KkbN— NHL All Access (@NHLAIIAccess) February 15, 2017