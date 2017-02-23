The West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association season is still going strong for some teams but tryouts for the upcoming 2017-2018 campaign are just around the corner as well.

The novice program is currently looking for players of girls with birth years of 2009 to 2011 to play in an all-girl program, where their confidence and skill development will flourish in this environment.

If you have a daughter who may be interested in the upcoming season, please e-mail the current novice coach. You can find this information plus tryout dates for April on the website at www.wngha.ca. Information on a second call for a novice coach can also be found on the organization site.

The CCS Industrials Peewee BB team has made quick work of their first round opponent and have now started their second round against the Napanee Crunch who finished four points ahead of the Wild in regular season action. These two teams each earned one point in the first to four, when they played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night. Paige Kniff who is riding a current hot streak for her team this playoff, scored the lone marker of the game.

The Canadian Tire Peewee C team also are entering their second round of playoffs against the Peterborough Ice Kats, who finished three points ahead of the local Wild team. The Peewee C team completed their first round by beating the Ennismore Eagles in two straight games.

A third West Northumberland Wild team, the BDO Bantam B team are also through to the second round of playoffs after reaching four points first with a win and two ties with the Napanee Crunch. The BDO Wild team upset the Crunch who finished the regular season behind the Crunch and have now eliminated them from playoffs. The Bantam B Wild team will now ready themselves for the first place Ennismore Eagles who sat idle waiting for their opponent, after receiving a bye into the second round.

This past weekend, both the Belden Novice B team and the Spoolon Atom BB teams who have been eliminated from playoffs travelled to Durham West to play in the Bolts and Hearts Tournament. The Atom Wild team started their tournament at 7:30 Friday morning against the host team, where the locals fell 2-0. Later the same day, the West Northumberland Spoolon Atom team took on the Flamborough Falcons and lost a close match up 1-0. The Atoms finished their tournament beating the Clarington Flames in two meeting, winning game one 1-0 and the second game 2-1. Emma Crocker and Sophie Harold were the goal scorers for the Atom BB team.

The Belden Novice B Wild team faced very stiff competition from Kanata, Durham West, Scarborough and Aurora losing all of their match ups as the Wild were unable to find the back of the net until their third game. The Wild team had goals scored by Brielle Osborne, assisted by Sadie Evans in game three and Osborne and Isabelle Herron, assisted by Cassidy Rock in game four. Olivia Roy played well in net.

Teams within the West Northumberland Wild organization continue their playdown schedules in an attempt to reach the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association provincial championships being held April 6 to 9. The Spoolon Atom BB team is currently through to this year-end tournament and hoping for other local Wild teams to join them.

All games, schedules and results can be found on the West Northumberland Wild website at www.wngha.ca. Please check regularly and support your local girls hockey throughout the county. Players range in age from six to adults and have various skill levels. WNGHA is always looking to increase registration numbers and welcome any female hockey players who are just starting out or have years of experience. For those seeking additional information, send an email to the executive, found on the website and someone will get back to you quickly.