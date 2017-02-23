Local artist declares pop-up sale

COBOURG -

The art on the walls of The Human Bean is just part of the ambience at the downtown Cobourg coffee shop.

Artist Chris Smith, who retired to Cobourg, always has a piece or two on display and has won something of a following. Though his pieces regularly fetch a good price in art galleries elsewhere, however, they have proved a bit steep for the Cobourg trade.

Working with Human Bean proprietor Mark Cole, Smith has declared a pop-up sale for five days only, in which he will show his appreciation for his new home town with a two-thirds discount.

Between Feb. 24 and 28, Smith will offer 20 original paintings at one-third of their set price, making the art available for $80 to $600 (depending on the painting).

The Human Bean is located at 80 King St. W.