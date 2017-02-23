Local artist declares pop-up sale
The art on the walls of The Human Bean is just part of the ambience at the downtown Cobourg coffee shop.
Artist Chris Smith, who retired to Cobourg, always has a piece or two on display and has won something of a following. Though his pieces regularly fetch a good price in art galleries elsewhere, however, they have proved a bit steep for the Cobourg trade.
Working with Human Bean proprietor Mark Cole, Smith has declared a pop-up sale for five days only, in which he will show his appreciation for his new home town with a two-thirds discount.
Between Feb. 24 and 28, Smith will offer 20 original paintings at one-third of their set price, making the art available for $80 to $600 (depending on the painting).
The Human Bean is located at 80 King St. W.