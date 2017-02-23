Float Your Fanny set for April 8

PORT HOPE -

Float Your Fanny Down The Ganny is set for April 8 following approval from Port Hope council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday night.

The report from events co-ordinator Jeannie Maidens and transportation-operations manager Warren Nicholishen said that this will be the 36th year for this event, organized by a small group of dedicated volunteers.

Along with races of regular and crazy craft to commemorate the big 1980 flood of the Ganaraska River, the event includes activities and displays in an area called Fannyville. This year, organizers are hoping to see a Canada 150 theme in Fannyville.

The report cited a 2015 economic-impact study by Enigma Research that showed 416 racers piloting 98 canoes and kayaks (and 54 crazy craft) down the river. Of the 10,000 spectators, the report said, 3,900 had travelled at least 40 km. to be there. And during their visit, they spent some $214,500 in the area.

Council voted to prepare a bylaw to make the arrangements, with road closures taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

• Barrett Street from Cavan to Ontario.

• Cavan Street from Walton to Bedford (open to southbound local traffic only).

• South Street from Brown to Cavan (open to westbound local traffic only).

As well, traffic on Sylvan Glen Road and Dale Road to 4th Line will be limited to northbound traffic only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Impact on parking includes restrictions to the south side only of Bedford Street from Brown to Cavan, plus the closure of the Cavan Street municipal parking lot (in this case, beginning at midnight Friday).

Registrations are now being accepted on-line, with two races planned that both conclude at the Barrett Street bridge area — the 10 a.m. canoe-kayak launch from the Canton Bridge on County Road 10 and the 11 a.m. crazy craft launch from Sylvan Glen.

The alternative April 15 rain date did occasion a comment from the gallery, with Jason White saying that — in his opinion — that was much too late.

“For the last 16 years, the race has been mostly during the middle of the spawning run of the trout,” White said.

“Last year it was bang on. That could happen again this year.”

His belief is that the April 15 alternate date is much too late. His request would be for council to set a date of April 8 or not at all.

Under the regular council session that night, council did pass a Bylaw 11/2017 in response to a Feb. 7 staff report regarding salmon fishing on the Ganaraska River.

Director of parks, recreation and culture Jim McCormack had expressed concern over the behaviour of some anglers — snagging, gaffing and netting fish, fishing in a sanctuary, harvesting roe and leaving the remains to spoil, fishing without a valid license, taking more than the limit.

As a great deal of this activity occurs at night, the recommendation — along with a continued zero-tolerance approach and educational awareness — was a prohibition on night fishing on the Ganaraska between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30 from the Robertson Street bridge to the Jocelyn Street bridge.

This week's bylaw set that ban to run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It also set hours for parks, declaring a closure from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

