Celebrate Canada 150 with $150 challenge

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland United Way invites you to celebrate all that is best about Canadians this sesquicentennial year with the $150 challenge.

Canadians are typically kind, caring people and good neighbours, the United Way press release said. The challenge is to donate $150 to United Way in support of those within our own community.

“Being Canadian means being a good neighbour,” United Way All Star Anne Burnham said — “United Way-funded community partners are our neighbours.”

Just to give one example, United Way is the largest funder for the Help Centre. Last year, 6,713 Northumberland residents were able to access local housing programs, financial supports, education, literacy and income-tax preparation services that might not be available if not for United Way support.

United Way chief executive officer Lynda Kay pointed out the risk of a $200,000 shortfall in this year's campaign.

“This represents 4,000 people in our community who are at risk of not receiving much-needed services and supports,” Kay pointed out.

“All dollars raised during the United Way $150 Challenge will help us to close the gap and continue to provide these much-needed services in our community. I challenge you to donate $150 and help us close this gap.”

Kay also urges those who accept the challenge to challenge their friends and family to do likewise. Each $150 donation makes a direct impact on the lives of three Northumberland residents.

United Way hopes those who accept the challenge will share a photo of themselves on social media and tag Northumberland United Way to show they accept the challenge and represent what is best about Canadians.

Donations can be made at www.mynuw.org or at the United Way office at 62 Swayne St. In Cobourg.