It’s almost like some kind of hockey accountant got their hands on the Provincial Junior Hockey League Tod Division playoffs.

Everything appears to be adding up just as the regular-season standings said they should: the team higher in the standings is leading in wins, and is even outshooting their opponent, after two games in each semifinal have been played.

And so the first-place Port Hope Panthers and the second-place Napanee Raiders own 2-0 leads over the Picton Pirates and Gananoque Islanders in their respective series after the first weekend of the post-season.

The Panthers downed the Pirates 4-3 on Thursday and 7-1 on Saturday in their opening two games while the Raiders got past the Islanders 2-1 on Friday and 5-1 on Sunday.

This week, both series could be neatly decided, unless the Pirates and Islanders can confound the numbers and come up with some victories.

Working our way back, the most recent game saw Brodie Maracle get the Raiders off to a 2-0 start with a pair of first-period goals and Cullen Hinds add two in the third to wrap up a 5-1 victory Sunday in Gananoque.

The Islanders managed just one goal, at 2:47 of the second on an unassisted effort by Nick Maillett, to make it 2-1 at the time. Justynn Steven followed a little over five minutes later to reinstate Napanee’s two-goal lead.

The second of Hinds’ third-period goals came at 16:46 into an empty net. He also had an assist in the game for a three-point night.

Napanee held a huge advantage in shots on goal, outshooting the Islanders 48-24, with Gan goalie Doug Johnston stopping 43 of the 47 shots he faced.

On Saturday, the Panthers, although teeming with starry veteran forwards, were led offensively by the club’s youngest full-time forward.

George Miranda, just over two months shy of his 18th birthday, scored once and added a pair of assists as the Panthers downed the Pirates, 7-1, in Port Hope on Saturday.

Miranda of Whitby chalked up two goals in the opening game of the series, including the game-winner, and has a team-leading three goals and five points through two games.

He is a single point ahead of the surprising Matthew Hunt, a defenceman who collected a pair of assists Saturday to leave him with four playoff points (2G, 2A). Hunt totalled just seven points (2G, 5A) in 25 regular-season contests.

In the regular season, Miranda tied for the division’s rookie goal-scoring lead with Dawson Ellis of Picton with 20 goals and was third in points behind Ellis and Napanee’s Tyler Ignazzitto (44 in 38 games each) with 41 (20G, 21A) in 30 games.

The Panthers scored twice in the first period: Mike Smith on a power play nearing the midway point of the frame and Kallen McFarland at 17:16.

Smith, Ben Grieves and Cameron Lowery scored to make it 5-0 in the first 13-plus minutes of the second before Mitchell Thompson got Picton on the scoreboard at 18:30. Miranda followed 1:21 later to restore the five-goal cushion. Dalton Lawrence completed the scoring in the third.

Port Hope outshot Picton by a 54-30 margin, with Aaron Young making 47 stops in the Picton goal.

On Friday night, Napanee outshot the Islanders 46-15 but could only claim a 2-1 win, as Johnston starred again in the Gan goal.

Sean Robertson scored 15 minutes into the game for Napanee, before Griffen Conger made it 2-0 game midway through the second.

The Islanders broke goaltender Jeremy Wasson’s shutout bit when Matt Carter scored at 14:34 of the third.

— Postmedia Network

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Eastern Conference

Tod Division

Best-of-seven semifinals

Port Hope (1) vs. Picton (4)

Port Hope leads 2-0

Thursday, Feb. 16: Port Hope 4 Picton 3

Saturday, Feb. 18: Port Hope 7 Picton 1

Thursday, Feb. 23: Port Hope at Picton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25: Picton at Port Hope, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Feb. 26: Picton at Port Hope, 8 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Feb. 28: Port Hope at Picton, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, March 1: Picton at Port Hope, 8 p.m.

Napanee (2) vs. Gananoque (3)

Napanee leads 2-0

Friday, Feb. 17: Napanee 2 Gananoque 1

Sunday, Feb. 19: Napanee 5 Gananoque 1

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Gananoque at Napanee, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Napanee at Gananoque, 8:15 p.m.

x-Friday, Feb. 24: Gananoque at Napanee, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Feb. 26: Napanee at Gananoque, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Feb. 28: Gananoque at Napanee, 7:30 p.m.

x-if necessary