The CEO of Hamilton Township Mutual Insurance Company says claims for municipalities through contracts with Fire Marque will drive up insurance premiums.

Alec Harmer stood up to contradict the assurances being made at a council meeting Thursday in Roseneath by Chris Carrier of Fire Marque that there would be no impact on insurance policies.

The meeting at the Alnwick Civic Centre attracted so many taxpayers that it had to be moved to room adjoining the usual council chambers.

About four years ago, in the previous council’s term, a contract was struck between Alnwick/Haldimand Township council and Fire Marque for Fire Marque to collect fire service costs from those taxpayers with insurance policies that contained this type of coverage and which was previously not collected, Mayor John Logel explained. He said he could not remember how he voted on the matter at the time.

Alnwick/Haldimand is not the only municipality in Northumberland with such a collection contract, those in attendance were told.

It is essentially the same agreement Fire Marque has with Port Hope, Carrier said.

Not all insurance policies have this fire services coverage and the amount that will be paid out varies with the individual insurance policy, the Fire Marque representative said. In addition, some insurance companies refuse to pay without the threat of it being put on the insurance policy holder’s taxes, Carrier told the crowd that came to hear what the collection process means to them and why it was instituted by council.

It is up to council to act on the recommendation made by Fire Marque to put the unpaid insurance claim amount on the property owner’s taxes, he said.

When asked, Mayor Logel said he would not vote to add this kind of unpaid insurance claim onto a person’s property taxes, but he was only one person on council.

Fire Marque was created in 2010 by former experienced insurance personnel who were aware of the fire services coverage in some insurance policies that wasn’t being paid out, but that could benefit municipalities with their fire service costs, Carrier explained.

“This is not an extra fee,” he said.

Fire Marque keeps 30% of the property owner’s insurance policy payout for its work and the balance goes to the municipality, he said.

Last year Alnwick/Haldimand received about $22,000 through Fire Marque’s collections, but has only put in anticipated revenue of $3,000 in this year’s draft budget.

Several times the audience were told by Carrier that if residents didn’t make an insurance claim because of their fire, they would not be asked to pay anything by Fire Marque, and that if the fire services cost was higher than their insurance policy payout for fire services, they would not be asked to pay anything additional above their policy coverage. But if their insurance company refused to pay, then a recommendation from Fire Marque would go to council to determine whether it would be added to their taxes or not.

This would be council’s decision, he said.

Asked about the impact on insurance costs, Carrier said the quick answer was “no.”

In his presentation, Carrier quoted Huntsville Councillor and former insurance broker Tim Withey who Carrier said stated that “homeowners’ insurance rates would not go up because insurance companies incorporated such costs into their policies.”

Several people in the crowd disputed this, including the Hamilton Township Mutual Insurance Company CEO.

“We do charge for claims and they do drive your premiums up,” Harmer said.

Harmer described the Fire Marque program and the bylaw required by the municipalities to collect these fire service charges as “legal” but that the part of the property owner’s insurance policy being discussed was for fire expenses that were “out of the ordinary” such as the need to bring in a backhoe to open up a fire scene to extinguish it or for expensive foam.

This policy coverage for extraordinary fire costs has been in their policies for almost two decades, he said.

But with an increase in payouts, it will mean an increase in premiums and that will impact the entire community, he said. A more cost-effective way is to increase township taxes, Harmer said.

“We’re against the program...ultimately the cost is higher for everyone.”

Carrier defended his company’s operations and said that it was only recovering monies that were payable and which insurance companies had been keeping for themselves for years.

In an interview after the meeting, Harmer said that Fire Marque is the only company offering this service to municipalities and until six years ago there was little cost to his insurance company for the policy coverage in question which was created originally to assist fire service development in rural areas.

“Now it’s going to be every fire we’ll pay out extra money and we’ll bill it into the claims,” he said.

Roseneath-area resident Gerald Bevan also made a scheduled presentation to council in which he told councillors he feels he is being asked to pay for a township fire truck twice – once in his taxes, and then again should he have a property fire through Fire Marque’s collection methods put in place by the contract with the township.

Carrier said some insurance companies refuse to pay and then a letter is sent to the policy holder, but ultimately it is up to the township to decide to add the cost onto the tax roll of that taxpayer’s property or not. He pointed out that it was unfair for some insurance companies to pay and others not to.

“It’s a tactic” by some insurance companies, Carrier said.

People were invited by the mayor to ask questions of Carrier and several asked why the township should pay Fire Marque to be a collection agency and get 30% of the claim to do that. The Fire Marque representative said they had the expertise to deal with the many different insurance companies and policies and that the money they recovered for the township then could be used for capital costs of the municipal fire services (such as fire trucks).

“If they (the municipality) don’t get it and you don’t get it, the insurance company keeps it,” Carrier stressed.

Taxpayer Sean Johnston asked what happens if the fire costs billed exceed the limits of the property owner’s insurance policy and Carrier said it was “subject to the limits” of the policy’s coverage and additional costs would not be collected.

Different policies have different limits, the crowd was told.

Councillor Ray Benns initially didn’t want to comment on how he would vote should there be a recommendation from Fire Marque to put an unpaid fire claim onto a person’s property taxes but then said it is up to the individual to know what their policy does and does not cover.

Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford said that fire service is one of the highest costing services in the township’s annual budget. She said if she found her insurance company was refusing to pay a legitimate claim for fire services after a fire, she would change companies.

Councillor Bernadette Murray said she thought there was “bad faith” when insurance companies used a no-pay “tactic” as Carrier described , plus there was a gap in the process where “residents have to advocate for themselves.”

Councillor Sherry Gibson was absent from the meeting due to a work commitment, Mayor Logel said earlier in the meeting and before telling the crowd that no decision would be made at the end of the presentation and questions from taxpayers.

Logel suggested a staff report and recommendations might be requested for council to consider.

Council was then asked by some in the crowd to hold a public meeting before making any decision.

