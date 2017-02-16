COBOURG -

Cobourg's King Street will close on the evening of Feb. 22 for a Middle Night Mingle.

The term Middle Night comes from the fact that this will be the second and next-to-last day of the Ontario 55+ Winter Games hosted in Cobourg — though its 800 participants will take part in 10 sports in venues both in Cobourg and elsewhere in the county and beyond.

Events co-ordinator Lara Scott's report to this week's committee-of-the-whole council meeting said that the organizing committee is planning a Middle Night Mingle on Wednesday, Feb. 22 — “an evening of food, festivities and fun in downtown Cobourg.”

Closing King Street from Division to George street from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. will facilitate the movement of celebrants from venue to venue.

“The intention is to create a community event in the downtown area and engage local businesses as well,” director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick told council.

“We have 800-plus participants coming in as part of these games, a tremendous opportunity to showcase the community. The intention is to get as many of them into the downtown core as possible, and we're also inviting residents and members of the public to join in the festivities.

“We are working with local restaurants and other establishments to open the doors, host live entertainment, giving an opportunity for participants and locals to go from facility to facility and enjoy the evening.”

The town is doing its part with a concert at Victoria Hall and some outdoor activities, Hustwick added.

“It's a great opportunity to come downtown and showcase what the community has.”

