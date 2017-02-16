Canada Child Benefit has made local impact: MP

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The federal government’s newly-announced, “nation-wide consultation” on poverty enables Canadians to voice their input on this “critical issue,” Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd stated in an e-mail.

Working together, citizens and the government “can help lift those children in poverty today, out of it tomorrow,” she said.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jean-Yves Duclos, is also looking for nominees for the ministerial advisory committee on poverty which will “act as a sounding board” and a forum for discussion on the ideas received through the cross-country consultation.

“The nation-wide consultation process will give Canadians an opportunity to have their say on reducing poverty through a Poverty Reduction Strategy engagement website, including discussion forums and online town halls,” states a Ministry media release. “The online engagement will be complemented by roundtables with stakeholders; Indigenous organizations; businesses; community organizations; academic experts and Canadians who have experienced poverty.

“The Government of Canada will also work with Indigenous organizations to ensure the participation of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in the consultations. The input and feedback collected will provide valuable information which will help shape the Canadian Poverty Reduction Strategy.”

This riding has two First Nation communities within its borders.

Minister Duclos states that: “Poverty is a complex issue that affects more than three million Canadians. It has many faces – children and families, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities and immigrants. We need to work together with our partners, and with all Canadians, to find a solution. Every Canadian should have the chance to build a good life for themselves and their families. We need to hear from you about how we can make it happen.”

While Rudd endorses the consultation to improve things for those living in poverty, she notes that the federal Canada Child Benefit is already bringing about $5-million into the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South every month “benefiting over 15,000 children.”

Across Canada, the Canada Child Benefit is estimated to “lift almost 300,000 children out of poverty,” the release stated.

According to 2014 statistic over half a million, of the three million living in poverty, are children.

Ontario is currently undertaking a consultation on a basic income guarantee program and pilot project.

Some people, including those who are part of the Northumberland Coalition Against Poverty, have repeatedly said the time for consultation about poverty is over and it has been studied to death.

At January’s Ontario consultation meeting in Cobourg Deb O’Connor read out a motion asking for the immediate increase in support to recipients of Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program, which was also supported by Green Wood Coalition spokesperson David Sheffield – and by a show of hands, most of those attending the session.

Campaign 2000, an organization with partners across Canada working to end child and family poverty issued a media release welcoming the federal poverty consultation process.

“With nearly one in five children living in poverty, federal vision is essential to activate the policies and programs urgently needed to eradicate poverty in Canada,” states Anita Khanna, National Coordinator of Campaign 2000.

“We welcome the opportunity to inform the development of the strategy and ensure it is guided by targets and timelines that improve the lives of children, families and all people who live in poverty.”

She notes the consultation ends in June with a strategy anticipated by the fall of this year.

