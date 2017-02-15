Do you remember the novelty items, usually wristbands, with the acronym, WWJD (What Would Jesus Do)?

It was intended to be worn by an individual as a reminder in every situation to ask that question. It was to help inform or guide the wearer about their response to a situation in light of Jesus’ behaviour. Although I am glad the gimmicky aspect of that fad has faded the exercise remains a good one. I was wondering lately how Jesus would behave if he lived in this world of 2017 as opposed to 30 A.D with all the problems we seem to be facing? Reflecting on that, I thought the answer is actually quite simple. Of course Jesus would act no differently than he did previously. In fact the context for him was as precarious then as it is today and just as complex, in fact in some ways worse. So what would he do?

He would still welcome and show kindness to the foreigner, the Samaritan, the gentile, the stranger, the outcast.

He would still be generous in sharing what little he himself had.

He would still seek to feed the hungry masses.

He would still exercise compassion and forgiveness toward those condemned by society and the law.

He would visit the sick and those in prison.

He would confront and expose our hypocrisy, especially those who were proud of their virtue.

He would challenge and hatred masquerading as religious piety and purity.

He would champion the cause of the poor and the powerless and point out injustice.

He would not be intimidated or influenced by any political or religious power.

He would be seen weeping with and for a suffering humanity.

He would freely associate with those considered the social outcasts and rejects

He would definitely enjoy a good party and might even provide the wine.

He would reveal and proclaim the truth and love of God through his life

He would expose the evil and corruption in the human heart

He would be willing to lay down his life for the sake of saving humanity.

What would Jesus do if he was walking among us today? He would simply be true to himself. When thinking about that I also realized that we too, unfortunately, would be consistent in our character and behaviour toward him. We would eventually find him too threatening, too disruptive? We eventually would feel the need to reject him, get rid of him for the sake of our own comfort?

Looking at the life of Jesus I used to ask, why anyone would reject or hate a figure like him? In Jesus we are all confronted with the ugliness within the human heart and we do not like that. The gospel of John states that the reality is that in Jesus we are confronted by the light of the world, but we often prefer the darkness. When facing the challenging issues of today it is not a bad exercise to ask ourselves, WWJD?

Robert Brglez is a congregant at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Perrytown