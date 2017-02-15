COBOURG -

Construction is continuing through the winter on a pair of two new retail buildings at the Elgin and William streets Linmac Inc. building site in Cobourg.

Spokesperson Drew Macklin says some tenants will be open this spring in one of the two buildings that total about 14,800 square feet.

Among those is TNS Health Food to be located in the more northerly building, doubling its size with its relocation.

Younique Kitchens and Bath will probably open in the summer, he continued.

A hair salon is the third tenant there.

In the southerly building, the well-known restaurant in nearby Victoria Place, Home Plate, will relocated to larger premises, expanding both size and the time it is open to include dinner, he said. There is one other unit – but it could be split in two, depending on requirements.

“We’ve got lots of interest...we are just determining the right fit,” Macklin said.

Landscaping and connecting walkways between the buildings and into the park will be done by summer, he added.

“It’s all to be completed by June.”

The $2-million project development plans call for an accessible, connected pedestrian network both internal to the shopping centre and to the public realm (i.e. Elgin Street, William Street and via a decorative pedestrian arcade between the buildings to Jubilee Park),” the town’s director of planning Glenn McGlashon stated in an e-mail.

“A landscaped seating area is planned adjacent to Elgin Street,” he stated.

“Linmac has also incorporated innovative sustainable ‘green’ stormwater management infrastructure (called Low Impact Development) into the plans, including natural landscaped infiltration galleries, or bio-swales, thus reducing the need for piped infrastructure and minimizing impacts on the environment,” McGlashon stated about the project.

