Trent Hills Mayor and Northumberland County councillor Hector Macmillan was applauded by fellow county councillors Wednesday for his tireless efforts in getting OHIP to pay for leading edge technology to treat pancreatic cancer.

“We should all be proud of County council member Hector Macmillan,” Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin said.

What he has been doing is lobbying the Ministry of Health to include funding to help those with pancreatic cancer through IRA NanoKnife technology and it “is going to make a difference for people,” Lovshin said.

Macmillan has been doing this while going through his own struggle (with that kind of cancer), the Lovshin continued.

Lovshin was referring to Health Minister Eric Hoskin’s announcement Tuesday of $2.1-million for a pilot project to study the treatment NanoKnife treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“Had I known of the issue before I was sick I would have done it anyway,” Macmillan said.

“It was a wrong that needing to be corrected.”

However, the fight is not over, he continued, because at this time there is not much help from this for those in stage 4.

“There is significant work still to be done,” Macmillan said.

