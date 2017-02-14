Cobourg Police and Cornerstone have unique program

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Police Service has already seconded Jane Lang of Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre to work collaboratively with the police in instances of sexual assault and family violence, says Cobourg Police Chief Kai Liu.

Twenty-five thousand dollars was allocated last fall by the town’s police board for this police business plan initiative that has already cleared Lang to review police files as part of Cornerstone’s “systematic review,” Liu said in an interview.

Protocols are still being ramped up around how Lang will support victims and work with the police, he said, adding that it’s a very unique program.

In their career experience, both Liu and Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraff have extensive backgrounds in sexual assault and family violence cases and the way they were handled and from that “we recognized the need to bring in more expertise,” Liu said.

Part of that is having a “third party” look at police files and advocate for victims, an element that is missing in small police services like Cobourg’s, he said.

While there is the Victim Assistance Program (to help victims once charges are laid by the Crown and this assistance continues through court) and the provincial Victims Services of Ontario (that provides assistance before police charges are laid), neither provides the ability for lay persons who are assisting the victim to view police reports. The new partnership with Cornerstone provides that closeness to enhance advocacy on behalf of victims, he said.

The Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre (which recently sent out a media release making suggestions to police services about improving their handling of sexual assault cases in light of recently released statistics about the number of cases determined to be unfounded at police services across Canada) is also asking for a closer relationship with police, Liu said.

Not only is Cornerstone well-respected, but it is located in Cobourg making it a natural fit to partner with, the chief also said.

“It is our intention that in two to three weeks the mechanics of this relationship....will have been completed, and we will have an official ribbon cutting.”

Over the past five years ending in 2014, the Cobourg Police Service classified six of 18 sexual assault allegations as “unfounded” in 2010, dropping to just three out of 20 in 2014, according to information provided to this newspaper following a published report that did not include the Cobourg Police statistics.

Chief Liu said one of the goals is to make it more comfortable so that all sexual assault victims feel they can contact the police.

“We know a large percentage of victims don’t report” and “that not all want to go through the justice system,” he said.

In addition to the work already articulated about the role of Cornerstone, Liu said the agency brings a high level of education to the police service about these matters.

“It’s all about breaking the cycle of violence and Cornerstone has that expertise,” he said.

Liu also said he hopes this will be the start of reaching out to other organizations that support victims in unique partnerships.

“From the enforcement side,” he said, “it’s all about the victim.”

