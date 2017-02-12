Port Hope Panthers win in OT

PORT HOPE -

The Port Hope Panthers closed out their home schedule for the Provincial Junior Hockey League regular season with a 3-2 overtime win against the Gananoque Islanders on Saturday night at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.

Sunday night in Amherstview against the Jets would have been the final game of the 40-game schedule, but it was postponed due to the weather. The clubs are working to make up the game before the start of playoffs Thursday.

Port Hope battled back from a pair one-goal deficits on Saturday evening. Brad Bollert pulled the Panthers even with the Islanders 5:28 into the third period and also scored the winning goal at 1:56 of overtime.

Gananoque led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 by the end of the second on goals by Chris Minns and Rysouke Kobayashi, on a power play. George Miranda tied the game 1-1 on a Port Hope power play in the second.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were expected to host a game this past Thursday night that was previously postponed twice against the Campbellford Rebels. The Panthers sent out a tweet informing fans that the Rebels were once again unable to ice enough of a lineup to play.

Campbellford ended up forfeiting its remaining regular season games.

Regardless of the final game between Port Hope and Amherstview, the first-round playoff match-ups have been set for the PJHL's Tod Division. The first-place Panthers (35-3-1) will face the fourth-place Picton Pirates (20-19-1) in one best-of-seven series while the second-place Napanee Raiders (26-12-1) will meet third-place Gananoque (21-18-1) in the other.