West shares passion for fishing and more

A passion for fishing has developed into reality videos of Ian West’s daily life.

And it’s growing in leaps and bounds on the internet.

West was born and raised in Port Hope. Although his parent’s weren’t “hardcore” into fishing, they always found the time to take him fishing, as did his grandmother when he was about five-years-old.

“If it wasn’t for my family taking me to use bobbers and worms, I would have never made it this far,” West said.

Thirty years later, his passion for the sport is stronger then ever.

Fear Fishing has been around since 2008, but the vlogs (video blogs) only started in January.

“The reason I started the vlog is they found out at the end of September that I have blood clots in my lungs,” West said. “I couldn’t go to work because I was on blood thinners so I spent two or three months moping around and feeling depressed down about life and being scared about having blood clots.

“I went in and spoke to the doctor and he said I needed to find something productive to do.”

In 2012, West suffered serious injuries to his hand and he fell into a deep depression for a year.

“I almost quit fishing. If it wasn’t for meeting my fiancé, I probably would have quit,” he said. “So before I went down that route again, I thought there is no way I’m quitting.”

Since he was familiar with making videos, it seemed like a natural fit making the vlogs.

“I saw online that other fishermen were doing blogs and opening up behind the scenes of that,” West said. “I thought there is no better way to pass the time. I have the equipment to do it and I thought I’ll be open and honest.”

On any given day you can see the vlogs of West, regular friends in the videos including Mark Hunter, Shawn McCaul, Scott Walton and Marley Hornyak along with members of his family including his fiancé Amber Philp, his two children Ashton West and Emma Kelly, as well as his adventures on and off the water at fearfishing.com.

West noted he went through a drive-thru in Cobourg “the other day and the lady told me she watches the vlog every day.”

“I know when the fishing people come up to me that they are watching, but what really excites me is when someone who doesn’t fish at all or fishes once or twice off their dock for bluegill in the summer says they are watching the blog on a daily basis,” he said. “That means we’re really doing something to bring new people to the sport of fishing.”

West competes across Canada and the United States in fishing tournaments, but none of his favourite anglers that he follows have vlogs like he does. So other than knowing what rod and reels they use, it’s hard to get information.

“I kind of wanted to open things up, especially young people...behind the scenes of what is going on.”

Along with more and more people visiting his site and watching his videos, sponsors are starting to catch on (pardon the pun) as well.

West admits he doesn’t fish every day, but has posted 66 vlogs since starting the videos in January.

“The first 30 were kind of hard to edit, but I’ve got it down to a routine where I know where to pause and know what I need and don’t need,” he said. “If you watch me edit it, I leave huge gaps where I talk and it moves a lot faster. The key to it is to get your whole day into 10 minutes so I try to

speed it up and cut out all the nonsense.”

Talking to the camera for most of the day may look easy, but it’s something you have to get used too.

“It’s still a little strange. I do my day talking to a camera with no feedback, but I’m really talking to thousands of people,” West said.

“I think sometimes I expect my fiancé to watch the vlog to see what I did that day because I don’t want to talk about it for a fifth or sixth time.”

Some days fly by, and others, not so much, he said.

West said he tries to get up at 6 a.m. and edit the vlog from the day before and have it posted by 8 a.m.

Then it’s off for a new adventure with some days going until 10 p.m.

Essentially, all the vlogs start out with West leaving his house until the time he gets back and everything in between.

Though the vlogs are primarily adventures of fishing, they're also about West’s daily routines.

“It’s whatever I decide to do that’s part of my day,” he said. “It’s amazing that something always seems to happen.

“My biggest worry is what am I going to do tomorrow and every day at the end of the day I think, oh that turned out pretty good. Whether I do something exciting or I do nothing I try to use the blog to reach new people. Not necessarily anglers or hunters, but new people. You don’t have to even like fishing to watch the vlog, it’s more about not giving up and life experiences and not quitting at life,” he continued.

“I see far too many people who gave up on their dreams and just became miserable. I’m not going to ever give up. It keeps me young and keeps me going and chasing something.”

All the videos are different, interesting, honest, humorous and for the people who enjoy fishing, very informative.

West has been fishing for decades, but something fairly new to him is the sport of hunting.

“A lot of young people see where I am now (fishing) and think that it’s pretty easy so I want to take them hunting. I thought that was the way to show how hard it was to get this far in fishing,” he said. “Fishing is my passion, hunting is my hobby.”

The name Fear Fishing name came to him over the course of a night of drinking with his tournament partner in 2008, West says with a laugh.

“When we woke up in the morning “fear” and “fishing” were circled and that’s how it came about.”

Since starting the vlogs, West said “it’s growing tremendously by the day.”

On one fishing Facebook site, West said there have been over 100,000 views of his videos since early January.

“I think people take life too seriously,” West said. “I want to be open and honest and I talk about my experiences and try to make it entertaining.”

