NHH Foundation is having a banner year

Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation hopes to work in a 150 theme with some of their 2017 events in a nod to the Canada 150 year.

Meanwhile, foundation chair Louise Stevenson reported at the February hospital board meeting, 2016 has been very good to them.

“December 31 marks the end of a very busy quarter. I am pleased to report we are experiencing a banner year,” Stevenson said.

“In nine months, over $4.3-million has been received, and there are three more months before our fiscal year end.”

The annual Light Up A Life campaign recently concluded, and did make its $150,000 goal.

“Last night, Rhonda (foundation executive director Rhonda Cunningham) reported we were short by a couple of hundred dollars, so one of our board members very generously put up his hand and offered to top it up,” Stevenson said.

“The Spry Family Christmas Tree event Dec. 10 made an incredible $9,500, raised in that one day.

“With the new year, we are planning our 2017-2018 year. You will soon see news about the street-hockey festival, Northumberland's Biggest Coffee Morning, Wine and Ale in the Park — and tomorrow morning is the first gala committee meeting.”

