Montgomery works her way back home

COBOURG -

From her childhood days in Cobourg, Paige Montgomery went on to spend her young-adult years in Toronto and Oshawa.

Starting this week, she has officially worked her way home again, as she puts her expertise in marketing and communications to work for the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

The daughter of Steve and Tammy Montgomery, she graduated from the former CDCI East before she went on the the University of Guelph-Humber.

“I had my first job there, as part of the student association working for promotions,” Montgomery said in an interview during her first day on the job.

This work-and-school schedule culminated in a bachelor of applied arts. From there, her hard work paid off in two extraordinary internships — for Walt Disney Studios and Universal Music Canada.

The Disney job was in their small Canadian office, whose staff numbers only about a dozen to do movie promotions and arrange such events as advance screenings.

The Universal office was slightly larger, and her work there included promoting musicians and getting radio play for their releases.

“A lot of people went to newspapers and television shows for their internships. I went for entertainment,” she said.

With her university days behind her (along with those terrible student meals), Montgomery is starting to explore real cooking. She is proud to have recently made an Eggplant Hasselbeck.

And she was delighted to discover Paint Nights — something she enjoyed in the big city — in downtown Cobourg at El Camino. This is where a restaurant or bar hosts an artist, who shares tips with others who enjoy painting but could use a little help.

The snowy Monday on which she started her job seems far away from those childhood days spent getting ice cream on the beach and watching the people go by from the pier, or travelling to the Willmott Industrial Park to learn to drive and park the family car.

But the warmth of the town comes back, she said.

“It's definitely the feel of the town. My mom and dad would take me shopping, and everyone knew everyone. My mom worked downtown at the Biway, and she knew everybody,” she recalled.

“Being in Toronto, there's not that same feeling. I wanted to come back — that's always been my goal. My long-term goal is to settle down here. It would be nice to come full-circle.”

