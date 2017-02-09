COBOURG -

For its sixth Cobourg concert on March 19, Les AMIS will welcome Juno Award-winning violinist Scott St. John to perform in a program called The Passion of Spring.

St. John will be joined by members of the Canadian Sinfonietta at the concert, which takes place at St. Peter's Anglican Church — an ensemble that includes seven of Canada's finest musicians playing Vivaldi's Spring and Summer.

Since his Carnegie Hall debut in 1988, St. John has soloed with many Canadian orchestras (including the Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver Symphonies, the National Arts Centre Orchestra, the Hamilton Philharmonic, Symphony Nova Scotia, and the Windsor and London symphonies), as well as performing with American orchestras in Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tucson, the Boston Pops, among others. Abroad, he ha played with the Bavarian Radio Orchestra, Lisbon's Gulbenkian Orchestra, the Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Hamburg Sinfonia and with orchestras in New Zealand and Japan.

St. John has served as a professor in the University of Toronto Faculty of Music, and as a member of the world-acclaimed St. Lawrence String Quartet.

His recent recording of Mozart’s Symphonia Concertante with his sister Lara won a Juno Award for best recording — solo with orchestra.

The March 19 program marks the return of soloist Erika Crinó — for a third Cobourg performance — to play Bach's Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor.

Crinó has developed an outstanding reputation as concert pianist. She is also a veteran of the world stage, soloing at such prestigious venues as La Chapelle du Bon Pasteur in Montreal, the George Enescu Hall in Bucharest, the Lviv State Academy in Ukraine, Art Centre Guarnerius in Belgrade, FUGA Budapest, Centrum Muzyki Gaia in Krakow, the International Chamber Music Festival On the Heights in Poland, Sala Tripcovich in Trieste, Istituto Mario Negri in Milano, and Palazzo Sacchetti and Teatro Marcello in Rome.

In 2015, she collaborated with the Penderecki String Quartet for Canadian performances in Canada and Croatia. Her recent performance in Zagreb, at the invitation of the Canadian Embassy to celebrate the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Croatia, was attended by Croatian President Ivo Josipović.

The Les AMIS concert series is the creation of world-renowned composer and Cobourg resident Michael Pepa.

“I have been promoting young as well as established Canadian and international artists for the last 40 years, principally in Toronto and Montreal,” Pepa said in the press release.

“It was always with the intention of presenting great musical repertoire and introducing contemporary Canadian music to performers in hope that they would keep these works in their programs and bring them to a wide audience.

“The art of music requires the efforts of composers, performers, and mostly the listeners. I feel that Cobourg’s audience is receptive to these experiences and, since I live here now, I would like to infect it with this great art.”

St. John and members of the Canadian Sinfonietta will play Pepa’s 2003 piece Metamorphose II, based on the Bach Chorale, Herr Jesu Christ, du höchtes Gut. It has been performed many times by orchestras in Europe and Canada with violinist Lynn Kuo, for whom it was written.

The Passion of Spring concert promises to bring a mix of the finest in traditional and contemporary music.

St. Peter's is located at 240 Chapel St., and the concert begins at 3 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance from the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210) are $30 for adults and $10 for students. If available, tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $15 for students.