Alnwick/Haldimand budget review continues Thursday

Councillors will continue reviewing the proposed 2017 budget for Alnwick Haldimand this Thursday, starting at 12:30 p.m.

After that is completed, a public meeting with a special budget presentation will be held during an evening to be scheduled later this month or early in March so most taxpayers can attend, finance director Arryn McNichol said in an interview.

He expects the budget will be passed at that special session.

When council was about three quarters through the budget review late last month, the budget was at a levy that would put it at least 11% higher than last year.

Neighbouring municipalities have passed single-digit budget levy increases significantly lower than the increased level at which Alnwick/Haldimand's draft budget is now, including Cobourg and Hamilton Township, as well as Northumberland County.

Port Hope has not yet passed its 2017 budget.

