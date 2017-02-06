Panthers coach suspended for rest of season

The Port Hope Panthers are without head coach Mat Goody for remainder of the Provincial Junior Hockey League regular season and playoffs.

Goody was suspended last week following a number of penalties in a Jan. 27 game in Napanee.

At the end of the first period, Goody received an abuse of officials game misconduct and a travesty of game gross misconduct. There were also a number of abuse of officials game misconduct penalties handed to Port Hope players during the game.

In addition to Goody's suspension, goaltender Sheldon Calbury was suspended 10 games, Mike Smith four, Brad Bollert and Greg Powles two apiece and Austin Veleke one.

Panthers owner Dennis Lagrois said appeals are possible. In the meantime, he said the assistant coaches will run the team and another coach could be brought on board as well. Lagrois expressed support and gratitude to Goody for his contributions to the Panthers organization, which includes back-to-back trips to the provincial junior C championship series.

Port Hope is enjoying another successful regular season with a 33-3-1 record and three games to go before playoffs.