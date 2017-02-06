New NEB structure report expected in May

In response to questions in the House of Commons about making the assessment and approval of resource projects like pipelines more transparent and open to public input, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd says that a report on the new structure of the National Energy Board is coming forward May 15.

She was speaking over the past week in her role as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources.

Northumberland County is traversed by many pipelines with more proposed.

“Mr. Speaker, our government is committed to an open, fair, inclusive, and transparent process for decisions on major energy projects.

“Consistent with our campaign commitment, we have established an expert panel to conduct a review of the National Energy Board's structure, role, and mandate,” Rudd said during a recent question period.

Projects across Canada, including the Eastern Mainline project by TransCanada to expand its pipeline and build new sections across Northumberland County, are on hold at this time.

As recently as last Friday, the impact on pipelines was raised again in the House, this time by Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs of Lakeland, Alberta when she talked about the loss of jobs in the oil sector and Prime Minister Trudeau's plans, expressed in Peterborough, she said, to phase out of the oil sands.

“Mr. Speaker, we in this House feel for people who have lost their jobs in the downturn of the energy sector particularly,” Rudd replied. “The low commodity price of oil has affected tens of thousands of jobs across the country.

“We will continue to work with the modernization of the National Energy Board to create a better system that will have the confidence of Canadians, and get Canadians back to work.”

When asked about the status of the cross-Northumberland County natural gas pipeline project, Jennifer Link of TransCanada stated this in an e-mail response: "Currently the Eastern Mainline project team is awaiting further instructions from the National Energy Board (NEB) on next steps in the review process. For context, you may recall the regulatory process was suspended on September 9, 2016, and new NEB panel members were formally appointed last month."

The Energy East project by TransCanada does not run through this county but is proposed north of Highway 7 between North Bay and Ottawa along an existing line.

"TransCanada remains committed to both projects, continues to engage with stakeholders across the proposed route, (and) looks forward to seeing the hearing process restarted," Link stated.

TransCanada provided this overview as it relates to the proposed natural gas pipeline project through Northumberland County.

"The Eastern Mainline Project is a natural gas pipeline project, proposed in four sections between the City of Markham and the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal. The project is required to meet the natural gas needs of customers following the proposed transfer of a portion of pipeline on the Canadian Mainline system to the Energy East Project.

"The project proposes installing approximately 67 kilometres of new natural gas pipeline through Northumberland County – it will parallel our existing natural gas pipeline infrastructure, which has been operating for over 50 years."

