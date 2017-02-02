Swing Dance set for Feb. 11 in Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

The Road Shows hosted by the All Canadian Jazz Festival to generate interest leading up to this fall event have found an exciting partner in the Cobourg Swing and Lindy Hop Dance Group.

Together, they will welcome Big Rude Jake on Feb. 11 for a Swing Dance at the Lions Centre in Port Hope.

“The Road Shows were developed to bring innovative music and music-related events to Northumberland County throughout the year, with the intent of hopefully introducing some new trends in addition to recognized favourites.,” Road Show committee member Heather Read said in the press release.

“For 2017, we will put more focus on these individual events. The upcoming Swing Dance, featuring the Cobourg Swing and Lindy Hop Dance Group (CS&LH) along with Big Rude Jake, is one of several in a series.”

Swing is enjoying a renaissance across North America, with thriving swing-dance venues attracting devotees of all ages. And that's what makes Big Rude Jake such a perfect fit for this event, jazz-festival artistic director John McGuirk said.

“Jazz is a word that evokes smoky clubs with guests sitting still to enjoy the music. Swing music encourages people to get up off the couch and move to the music” McGuirk said.

“What’s great about Big Rude Jake is that you can’t sit still. You just have to get up and dance.”

And if you don't know how, the Cobourg Swing and Lindy Hop Dance Group has that covered with free lessons from 8 to 9 p.m., as well as a demo during the time when the band takes a break. Group founder Regan (Rae) Lawrence was thrilled to find Gabia Ferguson of Dance With Me to instruct, as she has had great success at her own dance studio in Australia.

The Cobourg Swing and Lindy Hop Dance Group began in September 2015 with 30 people. Now they cover quite a gamut — on-going classes for beginners as well as intermediate level Sundays in Cobourg for the swing-'50s rock-and-roll crowd and Thursdays in Peterborough for those who love their Lindy Hop (see www.cobourgswing.ca for more information).

There is no dress code for this event. Come as you are, or feel free to retro-dress for a '40s or '50s feel. It’s up to you.

So put on your glad rags, grab your dancing shoes, and come out to enjoy this community event at the Port Hope Lions Club (29 Thomas St.) Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. — with doors opening at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are $18 at the door, and $15 in advance — available from Acanthus Interiors, Furby House Books, Facey's and on-line at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swing-lindyhop-dance-with-big-rude-jake-tickets-30910870245.