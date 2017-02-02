ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

During his annual updates with municipal councils in his riding, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi said his government is looking at how services are delivered to Ontarians ­–including decentralizing provincial ministries.

Speaking to Alnwick/Haldimand Township councillors, Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford asked that some ministries move out of Toronto.

This would “help the development of small communities,” she said.

“You've hit the nail on the head,” Rinaldi responded, noting that discussions began last fall about the “way we deliver services.”

Those discussions are about doing that, but also weighing the “pros and cons”, the MP said.

Several decades ago there were various ministry operations in small town, and not so small town, locations across Ontario, in government-owned buildings. Then there was the move to centralization and many of those edifices were sold to the private sector.

“We are certainly talking about decentralization,” Rinaldi confirmed, adding that no decisions have yet been made.

Other topics discussed included:

• the creation of a bridge west of Oshawa to accommodate GO train service to Bowmanville along a line to be built north of the 401 “to bring it to where most of the people are”, Rinaldi said. Environmental assessments (because the line will literally “be in peoples' back yards”) and other pre-construction issues will mean construction is not likely for at least four or five years, he said. There is talk of Go bus service to the Cobourg/Port Hope area but that “could be a decade before and if ” that happens, the MP said;

• lack of provincial funding for the joint township fire hall and Northumberland County EMS facility to be constructed in Roseneath which Councillor Benns said he was “a little disappointed personally about” although Rinaldi said the provincial government is budgeting “substantial amounts” for infrastructure. “Is there need for more, yes, but then the provincial debt has to been taken into account, “he said; and

• the MPP said the combined benefit of the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund and impact of provincial uploads totals $505,800 this year for Alnwick/Haldiman– or the “equivalent of 11%” of the township's municipal tax revenue. And he noted that the $11-million in provincial uploads this year is worth $11-million or the equivalent of 9% of all municipal property tax revenue in Northumberland County which local municipal taxpayers benefitting from that too. The uploads include things like court security and prisoner transport, Ontario Works benefits and Ontario Disability Support Program administration and benefits.

