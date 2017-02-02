COBOURG -

The legislation was proclaimed last summer, CBC journalist Karin Wells said, and more than 780 physician-assisted deaths have been carried out since then.

But questions and issues still surround the right to die, so the discussion goes on.

Wells will moderate a panel of experts Sunday in a pop-up Cobourg forum hosted by the Northumberland Learning Connection

Not all the details at the ground level are clear, Wells said in an interview last week.

“When are people eligible, where can the procedure be done, what are the safeguards to make sure people don't get killed who don't want to get killed,” she listed.

“What people are finding out now is that medical professionals, nurse-practitioners and doctors, are being very, very cautious.”

Wells cited a BC case in which a couple both fit eligibility criteria and wanted to die together. The lawyers' verdict was a thumbs-down

“They said no, it would look as if one was putting pressure on the other. Those are the sorts of difficulties, along with, can you die at home in this way, what is the difference between palliative sedation and actual physician-assisted suicide?

“As well, the legislation says that any hospital, like a Catholic hospital, can on religious grounds decline to perform the procedure. If you are a patient in Toronto at St. Mike's, what happens next?”

As a Port Hope resident, she has enquired about policy at Northumberland Hills Hospital. She was told they were working in partnership with Peterborough and that no such procedures had yet been performed at NHH — which makes her wonder if an NHH patient wanted the procedure, would he or she have to be transported to Peterborough.

Wells has made six documentaries on physician-assisted death in Canada, Belgium and the US. The experts who will join her are:

• Sandra Martin, a Globe and Mail columnist whose book about death with dignity — A Good Death: Making The Most of our Final Choices — has won the 2017 British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.

• Maureen Taylor, physician assistant in infectious diseases at Toronto East General Hospital and co-chair of the provincial-territorial Expert Advisory group on Physician-Assisted Dying.

• Lynn Haslam, nurse-practitioner completing a PhD in aging and health, whose training includes medically assisted death at Sunnybrook Hospital.

Not everyone is comfortable with this subject, Wells allowed.

“But it is there, it is legal. And if something is legal, we should understand it a bit better,” she said.

Sunday's session allows people to talk about the ins and outs, Wells said, “and also for people to figure out how — if they want this procedure — how they specify it so their wishes are met.”

The session starts at 2 p.m. at Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. W.), and tickets are $10. You can get them in advance at Craft Food House (210 Division St., Cobourg) or Furby House Books (65 Walton St., Port Hope), or pick them up at the door by arranging to reserve them (just call 905-344-8319).