Details of settlement not made public

Northumberland County has agreed to a mediated settlement between its representative and those for Port Hope and the Federal Government of Canada about the low-level radioactive waste clean up at the Highland Drive landfill in Port Hope.

The county owns the closed dump which contains both low level radioactive waste and garbage.

The settlement resolution, which was moved by Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier and seconded by Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs at the end of a recent closed county-council session, is not being made public. However, in a previously published interview with a senior technical advisor for the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Glenn Case, he indicated the matter was over the level of clean-up to take place at the Highland Drive landfill site.

In the original agreement dating back to 2009, the Licence involving the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission says the landfill was to be cleaned up to a “column C” level which is “representative of its land use” formerly, and going forward after clean-up, Case explained. It is not the same level as column A – which is identified for residential and column B for industrial, he said.

“We are in discussions with (Northumberland) County and the Municipality now, but I can't get into the nitty gritty of it,” Case said in the interview last November.

Northumberland County transportation and waste director, Mo Pannu, said in an interview at that same time that the County was seeking an increased level of clean-up at the Highland landfill site, and it wanted the Federal Government to pay for that. Otherwise, he said, if there were issues after the clean up, Northumberland County taxpayers might have to pay for it.

Asked what such a second clean-up might cost, and whether it would be millions of dollars, Pannu said he had no information about it at that time.

When asked for a copy, Port Hope municipal project staff team leader Sue Bernardi stated this in an e-mail interview: “The Legal Agreement between the Government of Canada and the municipalities of Port Hope and Clarington includes a dispute resolution process to resolve issues related to the PHAIs (low-level radioactive waste clean up).

“As described in Article 10 of the Legal Agreement, any information exchanged during, or as a result of that process, is confidential. Accordingly, we are not in a position to release the requested settlement agreement.”

She later said, however, that there would have been “no agreement if it was not beneficial to the community.”

The Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) which holds the licence from the Atomic Energy of Canada Limited to undertake the entire historic, low level radioactive waste clean-up in Port Hope, including the closed landfill, was somewhat more forthcoming about the landfill clean up that won't start until 2020.

“Through the PHAI, CNL is continuing to deliver on the Government of Canada’s commitment to the cleanup and safe, long-term storage of historic low-level radioactive waste in the Port Hope area. The PHAI cleanup of the Highland Drive Landfill site will result in significant environmental benefits in the area, including the ponds in the Highland Drive South Ravine,” stated Craig Hebert, CNL General Manager of the Port clean-up.

“The PHAI will continue to work closely with the Municipality of Port Hope and Northumberland County in implementing the clean-up plans, consistent with the requirements of the PHAI Legal Agreement and CNSC licence. The cleanup in the community will begin in just over a year, with the removal of the waste at the Highland Drive landfill site scheduled to begin in 2020 and take about 12 to 18 months.”

Still, to what level the clean-up is taking place – that of the level of a landfill, an industrial site, or that suitable for residential use, is not being revealed.

