Covering curling events an honour and privilege

So the Recharge with Milk Ontario Tankard and the Ontario Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championships are almost over.

It’s been a remarkable week from start to finish.

It’s the first time an event like these were held in Cobourg. Certainly the first time an event like this was at the Cobourg Community Centre.

From Wednesday when the glass was being taken out until the last stone will be thrown this Sunday, the CCC has been my home away from home.

Prior to the tournament, I felt it was “just another assignment.”

But as the bowl arena changed, and witnessing all that was taking place, my anticipation for the tournament also did.

Getting to know the ice technicians brought in from around the province to set up the five rinks, I have a much better understanding of their job and what it takes to have the best ice in the province for curlers. Up to 10,000 extra gallons was added to the hockey rink to help turn it into the first sheets of ice used three times a day for the draws throughout the week.

They must have ice in their veins because I don’t know how they can stand being at ice level for over 12 hours a day.

The championships?

It been an exhilarating, exciting, nail-biting, enjoyable (and cold) experience.

There have been ooohs and awwws, cow bells and applause and even a personal cheer yelled out to players.

From a sea of blue volunteers the moment you walk into the CCC, who eagerly await to help you, to the representatives from CurlON (formerly Ontario Curling Association), it was almost a family event.

Hopefully from people who came from out of town to experience the event, they will be back, but only time will tell.

From a media perspective, the people who I spent the week with in the Layton Dodge press box and around the rink were like family. The only difference is, families sometimes have arguments, with these people there was nothing but smiles and warm greetings, which were welcomed as the temperature inside the CCC seemed like the Arctic.

Event coordinator Dave Hutchison was always extremely accommodating. Every time I passed by on my way to ice level, he’d be by the south end corner overlooking the rink. He always acknowledged me and asked how I was and if there was anything I needed. It was extremely appreciated when sometimes media aren’t looked at in the best light.

Best way to sum up Dave, don’t judge the book by the cover. At first glance, it might appear he could rip you apart, but getting to know Dave, I’m sure he’d be more apt to give you a hug.

Ian Everdell who made and updated the local website for the tournament. It was extremely helpful to ourselves, other media and many, many others.

If Ian wasn’t in the press box you could see him dashing around at ice level with his blue volunteer jacket getting photos and then quickly returning to post them.

Another person to mention is Kara Eaule, who is the town’s communications person. Taking a week’s holiday to work isn’t something most sane people might do. But she did.

But Kara did an impeccable job this week, keeping media informed and asking if they needed anything. Whether it was prior to the first draw in the morning or as the last stone was thrown sometimes near 11 p.m. Kara always had a warm smile.

Kara and Ian both put in extremely long hours for the betterment of the tournament and the fans.

Thinking of how best to describe the curlers?

I guess the best way to sum them up - true Canadians.

Before or after their draws, always a smile, a chat with their competition and of course, every curler that I witnessed was most accommodating to the public. Every single time. Right after a hard game, a woman asked a volunteer if Rachel Homan could come out and a younger fan. The volunteer went back and sure enough Homan agreed to meet the girl. A memory the girl will remember for the rest of her life. Precious, lifetime memories made at the Cobourg Community Centre.

But when Homan was in a game, she had piercing eyes while in the hack and shooting. “Game on!” The “take no prisoners” type of attitude, which all of the curlers had.

While trying to set up a photo with Homan’s team, I asked her coach if it was possible. I didn’t want to bother members of the team.

“Of course,” was the response I got, almost like it was silly of me to ask if it could be done.

Down home, true Canadian manners.

In fact, all of the curlers had that.

World-class curlers were in the “house” this week, yet you’d almost think they were your neighbours.

While I was on the carpet beside the ice taking pictures throughout the week, and moving gingerly down the carpet with my cameras, I heard a “I’m coming around you.”

Knowing it was a curler during a game I quickly said “sorry” and stopped.

The curler said, “don’t say sorry, it’s no problem” he passed. It was John Epping.

From the start of this week, until Friday, it’s been an honour, a privilege to cover this event and something I will remember for a lifetime.

And lastly, though I’m extremely excited and looking forward to the weekend games – semifinals and finals – it will be nice to get back home and re-introduce myself to my family.

