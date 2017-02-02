Cobourg to add full-time parks employee

COBOURG -

Though it doesn't change Cobourg's 2017 budget — because the funding was set aside all along, but the matter was inadvertently not put forth for discussion at last week's all-day budget meeting — a new parks employee will be added full-time.

The matter was finally discussed at this weeks' regular council meeting, with director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick explaining the rationale behind it.

“Everyone recognizes the workload related to the significant number of parks in this community,” Hustwick said.

The town will be expanding that number as it assumes two parks in Cobourg's east end in the coming months plus, in the longer term, one near St. Mary Catholic Secondary School.

“Maintenance expectations of our parks are very high throughout the community. Staff have done a wonderful job of maintaining the parks, especially down at the waterfront and Victoria Park,” Hustwick said.

“Along with the maintenance and evolving standards are new training requirements. When there is training, there's an additional backlog of work others have to fill.

“In addition, the workload related to events is increasing expectations of park staff significantly — dozens and dozens of events, and the vast majority are taking place in our parks.”

The nature of parks staffing is that it is a seven-days-a-week job, with the parks in highest use on weekends.

“It becomes a hectic scheduling process, when people can only work so many hours,” Hustwick said.

“This particular position is being requested to address all of these needs, but specifically to offset casual hours and overtime that are increasing.

“We are spending the money to address these needs — the intention is, let's create a full-time position and back off on some of the overtime and casual hours.”

Councillor Brian Darling said the parks staff had not been increased for some years.

“Every year we get students to help during the summer months. But the amount of work in the late spring and early fall, the grass cutting and gardening and other work — there's just not enough staff for the number of parks we have,” Darling said.

“We are adding significantly to our inventory of parks,” Mayor Gil Brocanier agreed.

Brocanier stressed that this extra staffer had already been planned and budgeted for, but inadvertently not discussed.

“It's not something we are slipping in at the last moment, trying to add staff without being transparent,” he said.

