AROUND TOWN: Plan ahead for a singing Valentine

Valentine’s Day is an occasion to celebrate love.

And if your love is into music, a very thoughtful gesture might be to arrange for the Winsome Times quartet to give a little serenade.

Winsome Times is a group formed by the Northumberland Chorus to offer singing Valentines during the evenings of Feb. 10 and 14, and during the day on Feb. 11, with all profits going to support the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The ladies will leave behind a rose and a personalized card after warbling your choice of three songs — Can You Feel The Love Tonight, All My Lovin’ or Let Me Call You Sweetheart.

They are offering delivery throughout Northumberland County, and will make every effort to accommodate the date and time requested.

You can place your order by calling Michelle at 905-342-3413, downloading an order form from www.northumberland-chorus.com or e-mailing singingvalentines14@gmail.com.

There’s an early-bird price of $50 that is good until Feb. 8, after which the price is $65 (if booking times remain available), so plan ahead.

• • •

PORT HOPE — A warm winter lunch is yours on Thursdays through Feb. 23, as St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church brings back Souper Thursdays.

A delicious bowl of hot home-made soup will be dished up, with sandwich and cookie on the side, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Souper Thursday.

St. Paul’s is located at 131 Walton St. in Port Hope — please use the southeast back-door entrance.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — A change of shoes can change a life.

At least, that’s the motto for this year’s Bowl For Kids Sake event in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northumberland.

It’s an important annual fundraiser for the group, and they’re hoping you’ll put together a team — perhaps even challenge friends, family members and coworkers.

This year, it happens March 4 at Northshore Lanes in Northumberland Mall’s lower level. It runs from 1 to 4 p.m. in one-hour sessions.

For pledge sheets and more information, visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/northumberland/en/Home/.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Community Care Northumberland has provided a list of the free blood-pressure clinics that will be offered in 2017, in four different areas.

• In Bewdley, the program is offered on the second Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Bewdley branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (5063 Main St.).

• In Canton, it’s the last Thursday of each month from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Canton municipal hall (5325 County Rd. 10).

• In Cobourg, it’s the first Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. just outside the Sears at Northumberland Mall (1111 Elgin St.).

• In Port Hope, it’s every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community Care office (151 Rose Glen Rd.).

For information about this service, contact Patricia at the Port Hope Community Care office (905-885-9860).

• • •

GRAFTON — The Grafton Horticultural Society wishes you a green new year, and has released a list of the meetings that will help you achieve it.

A chili supper kicks things off Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church (137 Old Danforth Rd., Grafton), which will be followed by refreshments and social time at 7 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. program called Planting Calendar by Rosemary Taylor. Everyone is welcome, so bring along your mug and join the fun.

Typically, however, monthly meetings at St. Andrew’s run from 7 to 9 p.m.

• March 14 — Paul Richardson discusses pruning and propagation of native trees and shrubs.

• April 11 – Martin Galloway’s presentation is called Holes In Leaves.

• May 9 – Learn more about perennial grasses with Flemming Nielsen.

• June 13 – Growing Hostas and What’s New in Hostas is Kevin Elchuk’s program.

• Sept. 12 – Joyce Higgs offers a look at Catharine Parr Traill and Canadian wildflowers.

• Oct. 10 – Brenda Ibey offers tips for attracting and feeding birds in your garden.

• Nov. 14 – Vicki Whitney shares her expertise on winter-scaping your gardens and planters.

Meetings are always free, and everyone is always welcome. For more information, call 905-349-3766 or e-mail grafton.hort@gmail.com.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND – Last week’s meeting of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board contained one of those cut-this-out-and-put-it-on-your-fridge items, as they approved the 2017-2018 school-year calendar.

For all you parents and guardians out there, these are the dates to keep in mind:

• First day of classes — Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

• Last day of classes — Thursday, June 28, 2018

• Winter break — Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, through to Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, when classes resume

• March break — The week of March 9, 2018, through March 16, 2018

• • •

