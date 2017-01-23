NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland County councillors will be asked to accept a draft Integrated Economic Development Master Plan during Wednesday’s council session.

If endorsed, the seven member municipalities in the county will receive a presentation and then be asked for feedback, states a report authored by the county’s economic development and tourism director Dan Borowec.

The plan provides a “framework and direction for ongoing economic development initiatives in Northumberland,” for this year and into the future, it states.

It also provides for “further input and given the nature of the activity involved – projects, supportive and related initiatives (and) related investment” with county council as an “active participant” in developing the final master plan. Some projects are county-wide and others are not, it also states.

The draft is the outcome of eight different consultations with 100 key community stakeholders as well as local, provincial and national research.

Among the visions and projects the plan contains is:

• the “development of a more formal community-wide immigrant-partnership council and support for a full and enhanced settlement agency in Northumberland County” to counteract the challenges of our aging population;

• “refining a one-window ‘review service’ for local development applications designed to...decrease the down time of businesses” wanting to expand in the county;

• formalizing “a major employment area to provide accommodation for businesses seeking to locate in Northumberland”;

• “create an accelerator (for small business) to foster entrepreneurial earning and development with new methods and techniques”;

• “encouraging investment and development of public spaces, i.e. avatars, walking tours and food tours”;

• to “increase awareness of agriculture-related career opportunities in the area”; and

• to “increase self space at local food retailers for locally produced food products” and “encourage new crop experimentation”.

Key to success, continues the draft plan, is branding that Northumberland is the best plan in which to do business.

