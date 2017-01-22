FOXBORO, MASS. -

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl. Again.

For the seventh time this century.

And for an NFL-record ninth time in the 51-season history of America’s high holy holiday of hype.

On a 3C night of occasional misty drizzle at Gillette Stadium, the Pats defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

The Patriots advance to face the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. It sets up as a classic offensive shootout.

We’re all so used to watching Brady quarterback at football’s highest level in big games, it seemed almost normal for him to have completed 19-of-24 passes by halftime, for 222 yards, two scores and no interceptions (a sparkling 133.0 passer rating).

He finished with 384 passing yards -- breaking his own franchise playoff record -- on 32-of-42 completions, without an interception.

It was the 19th multi-touchdown game of Brady’s post-season career, extending his NFL record, and the ninth time Brady has thrown three touchdown passes in a playoff game, tying his childhood hero Joe Montana’s NFL record.

Not bad for a 39-year-old.

Beyond Brady, the unlikely offensive hero for the Patriots was wide receiver Chris Hogan, signed as a restricted free agent in the off-season, after the Buffalo Bills declined to match New England’s reported three-year, $12-million offer.

Hogan caught a pair of first-half touchdowns from Brady, the second on a nifty, perfectly executed “flea-flicker” on which running back Dion Lewis faked a line plunge, stopped, and flipped the ball back to Brady, who arced a beautiful deep pass to Hogan. He’d slipped past Pittsburgh free safety Mike Mitchell for the easy score.

Hogan kept on catching key passes in the second half. Before the end of the third quarter he broke the Patriots single-game post-season record for receiving yards, with 180, his final total.

It was the first multiple-touchdown game of Hogan’s four-year NFL career.

The Patriots defence played a significant role, too. Every first down by the Steelers seemed like an accomplishment. When the Patriots knocked out star Pittsburgh running back Le’Veon Bell in the second quarter (he returned for one possession before halftime but did not play in the second half), New England’s chances for victory rose considerably.

In some games during Pittsburgh’s nine-game win streak since Nov. 20, Bell had been the predominant figure offensively.

The Patriots themselves have won nine straight games since Nov. 20, and improved to 16-2 on the season.

Pittsburgh, which finishes 13-6, falls to 0-3 against Brady and New England in AFC Championship games. Previous losses came after the 2001 and 2004 seasons.

Overall, the Steelers dropped to 3-3 in conference title-game appearances this century; New England improved to 7-4.

New England led 10-0 after the first quarter, and 17-9 at halftime, then blew the game open in the third.

After forcing Pittsburgh to punt on the opening possession of the third quarter, the Patriots marched 55 yards in nine plays for a 47-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal, to lead 20-9.

Pittsburgh remained life-and-death just to pick up first downs, and punted again just across midfield. At least on this drive Roethlisberger connected with his star receiver, Antonio Brown, when New England’s top cover cornerback, Malcolm Butler, spied him in man coverage.

Most of the time Butler had Brown blanketed, to the point that Roethlisberger had to choose among other, significantly less dangerous targets. Only when the Pats occasionally changed up its coverage, to zone, could Brown free himself from Butler. Roethlisberger was usually quick to notice and dropped the ball into his hands.

Victory then faded far from the Steelers’ view.

Brady piloted the Patriots 88 yards in eight plays, capped by LeGarrette Blount’s one-yard TD plunge.

The New England defence forced a quick fumble at the Patriots’ 28, and Brady quickly made the Steelers pay. He hit Julian Edelman on a couple of crisp passes, the last in the end zone from 10 yards out.

Gostkowski missed the extra point, but New England led 33-9.

It was at this point that the stadium video board showed beloved Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak, a former Patriots QB. When Zolak realized he was on the big board, he reached down and held up a sign to the camera that read, “WHERE IS ROGER?”

The stadium went nuts.

“Roger,” as in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who for the second consecutive season failed to attend a single playoff game here.

A chant went around the stadium from the Goodell-hating locals -- “Rooooo-ger! ... Rooooo-ger! ...”

The celebration was on. And the Super Bowl party planners in these parts could get to work.

Again.

