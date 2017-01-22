Savoury Celebrations begin Tuesday in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Cobourg’s 10th annual Savoury Celebrations runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

This year, seven local restaurants will be offering three-course prix fixe menus with creative and delightful offerings.

This event is designed to showcase the town’s culinary talent at participating restaurants, where chefs create a prix fixe three-course meal with appetizer, entree and dessert that ranges from $35 (beverages, taxes and gratuities extra).

Councillor Debra McCarthy, co-ordinator of community services, said the annual Savoury Celebrations provide a wonderful occasion for friends and family to gather over an excellent gastronomical experience.

“With seven restaurants participating, each offering a three-course prix fixe menu, there are many opportunities to try something new for lunch or dinner,” McCarthy suggested.

The new Craft Food House at 201 Division St. Is the only of the seven offering Savoury Celebrations at lunch (call 905-377-9917 or visit www.facebook.com/craftfoodhouse/). The other six have special dinner-time menus:

• El Camino (289-252-2282, www.elcaminocobourgontario.com)

• Marca on the Wharf (905-377-9100, www.marcatrattora.ca/onthewharf)

• Oasis Bar and Grill (905-372-6634, www.oasisbarandgrill.ca)

• Ricco’s Bar and Grill (905-377-0001, http://riccospizza.ca/)

• The Mill Restaurant and Pub (905-377-8177, www.themillincobourg.com)

• The Woodlawn Inn (905-372-2235, www.woodlawninn.com)

Some of these restaurants have plans to extend their Savoury Celebrations offerings beyond Jan. 28.

For a full list of all menus and reservation information, visit www.cobourgtourism.ca or www.cobourg.ca, or call 905-372-5481 ext. 4150.