My personal chatter on cell phones

In a recent poll that I fully intend to conduct someday, two thirds of the one person I asked agreed with me on the following: the greatest invention of all time is the cell phone.

My second choice is the thermos because: when it’s cold outside, the fluid inside stays hot; when it’s hot outside, the fluid inside stays cold. How does it know?

I have paid for up to three (family) cell phones at a time but to this day I do not use one. The reason that I have never had a personal cell is because wherever I am – I do not want to be found. I don’t know where I am at the best of times. Why spoil it?

I am very old-fashioned (Read, “backward.”) when it comes to privacy. (Read, “I have no friends.”)

I believe that when you go for a walk or to the bathroom, you should not be disturbed. And in that “quiet time,” I do not believe that I will miss anything earth-shattering by not having a cell with me. (Example: “This just in while you were shaving: The world ends in three minutes.”)

I was recently chatting with a friend (I lied about not having any) and his cell went off. It threw me because his ring tone was one I had never heard before: it was an actual ringtone! I desperately started looking around for a hidden landline.

I admit that one of the nice things about a cell is the customized ringtone. And If I finally ever decide to get a privacy-interrupting-portable-device, here are my four choices for the incoming ding:

- A knocking at the door, to confuse people in the area.

- A recording of my voice saying out loud, “Excuse me, I have to answer the phone.” This has an added advantage of me not actually having to explain myself.

- A stern voice piped through a megaphone saying, “We have you surrounded. Come out with your hands up.” This generally weeds out people who you didn’t know were guilty of something.

- The greatest guitar riff in history: Smoke on the Water. (In a recent interview, Richie Blackmore, the guitarist of Deep Purple, said that he wrote the riff by playing Beethoven’s 5th backwards – true story)

In part, the reason that I do not have a personal cell phone is because I am waiting for the brain chip implant version. (Although it won’t be a Samsung for fear that my head may suddenly explode into fire.) Specifically, I plan to use it only in “vibrate” mode so I can reboot inert cells clogging the back of my grey matter. How awesome will it be to check your messages by firmly pressing on your forehead? Of course, in the near future, cells will be even more technologically innovative than the present Gooseberries (or some kind of berry.) In fact, I think that yet-to-come phones will be specialized with respect to their users, like the “i-Aye” for sailors and the E-i-EIO for old farmers. (I always thought the “i” stood for “intrusive.”)

Anyway, with the exponential way in which technology is progressing, we probably won’t even need cell phones in the near future. Instead, there will be devices that allow us to use ESP. I look forward to that not-too-distant-future when airport waiting areas and buses will be extremely silent as travelers channel all their information. (And women slap men in the face for what they are thinking.)

For now, I am going for a nice, peaceful walk in the park and admire nature unencumbered. Hold all my calls.

Victor Schukov's regular column appears every two weeks