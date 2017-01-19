Building blocks for a balanced diet

For the past six years working as a dietitian, I have had the privilege of interacting with clients from all over Northumberland County.

Whether it be counselling a client individually, or speaking to a group, there are five key messages that seem to be constant when providing nutrition education.

These messages are not quick fix methods for weight loss. They are suggestions on how to build a more solid foundation to your daily eating habits. When these behaviors are in place, this is when I have seen clients have the most success in achieving their nutrition goals.

Eat Breakfast: Start your day by fueling your body with food that will not only provide energy for the day, but also get your digestion and metabolism working as it should. I like the analogy of putting gas in the car. Ideally, you fuel the car before a long road trip, not when you are out of gas. Consume whole foods like oatmeal, fruits, eggs, dairy, and whole grains to provide your body with the fuel it needs for daily activities and optimal functioning.

Do not go long periods of time without eating: I have heard too often from clients: “Why am I not losing weight when I only eat once a day?” The longer your body goes without eating and having food to digest, the more you are promoting your body to hold on to food for storage. For clients who have digestive difficulties, it is better for your stomach to be working on something to digest, rather than bombarding it with a big meal and hoping for the best. Aim to go no longer than three to four hours without eating.

When you eat, make it count: Find yourself hungry an hour after a meal or snack? It could be that your food choice is not providing enough nourishment. Aim to include foods from at least three food groups when eating a meal, or two food groups for a snack. You want to promote competition in the stomach so it will take longer for food to digest and go where it needs to go. This will help with absorption, provide more energy and help to prolong hunger. Think crackers and cheese, toast with peanut butter and banana, or granola and yogurt. Chips, cookies and sweets are meant for treats, not to sustain and power the body through the day.

Stay away from the fad diets: They may work short term, but research suggests that any diet restricting food intake or applying rigid rules will only last so long. Weight loss is usually followed by non-compliance and unfortunately, regaining of weight long-term. Anytime you are looking to make a change to your eating habits, think to yourself; “is this something I’m okay doing for the rest of my life?” If it is not, the diet is not for you.

Consume more fruit and vegetables: These are full of fiber, minerals, vitamins, energy, and antioxidants (yes!). Clients tell me they go to waste, they are tired of eating them the same way, and it is too much effort to prepare for a meal. I suggest exploring any way possible to include more fruit and vegetables as part of your daily diet. Shred veggies into baked goods, rice, sauces or casseroles. Use frozen fruit to add to smoothies, overnight oats or savoury sauces to go with meat (apples, peaches, or plums with pork anyone?!). Dump any leftover vegetables from the week into a pot and make soup. Explore new recipes to create a passion for cooking with produce!

Adam Hudson is a community dietitian at the Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre